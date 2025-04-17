Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey

Sancaktepe, Turkey
$292,382
10
ID: 19766
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372728
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sancaktepe

About the complex

We offer apartments with large balconies and winter gardens.

The residence features a garden, a gym, an indoor swimming pool.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 25 km
  • City center - 15 km
  • University - 3 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Sea - 10 km
  • School - 2 km
  • Hospital - 2 km

Sancaktepe, Turkey

