  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€732,177
About the complex

The residence features kids' playgrounds, swimming pools for children and adults, a park, tennis and basketball courts, a riding arena.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious central area.

  • TEM Highway - 1 minute
  • Maslak - 3 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey

