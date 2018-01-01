New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.
The residence features a fitness center, a cinema, around-the-clock security and concierge service, swimming pools and an aquapark, a spa center, a restaurant, a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin.
The project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 512 flats. There are 5 one-bedroom flats and 26 studio flats on each floor.
Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pool, water park, shuttle, charging station for electric cars, cafe, laundry, A'La Carte restaurant, security, hairdresser, shop, gazebos, recreation area for adults (billiards - playstation - cinema), etc.
On request, the management of the complex can rent out your flats on your behalf (in exchange for 30% commission).
Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months.
Suitable for citizenship.
The project consisting of 2 blocks is located in Tomuk Erdemli neighbourhood. The distance to the sea is 600 metres.
Our project is located in Sancaktepe, which is in the Anatolian region of Istanbul.
It is also known as the new financial center of Istanbul.
This project is residential units. Our land area is 13.500 m2. It consists of 4 blocks, 252
Settlements, . In addition, 2 floors of parking lots were provided for this project.
According to the project, all buildings were built as 13 floors and 2+1.
4+1and 3+1 flat types are available.
Providing social facilities such as swimming pool, fitness center, Turkish bath and sauna
offers people livable and sustainable spaces.
According to transportation lines, our project is 600 meters away from the nearest metro station.