  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Gazipasa
  4. Apartment in a new building Hayat Dream Gazipasa

Apartment in a new building Hayat Dream Gazipasa

Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$130,201
BTC
1.5487102
ETH
81.1745239
USDT
128 727.3158699
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Apartment in a new building Hayat Dream Gazipasa
1
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 20916
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Gazipasa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Alanya, Gazipasha, 750m to the sandy beach, all necessary infrastructure, within walking distance

Interactive RPT widget

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.0
Price per m², USD 3,064 – 4,274
Apartment price, USD 134,277 – 187,281
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.0
Price per m², USD 2,684 – 2,813
Apartment price, USD 246,174 – 257,953

Location on the map

Gazipasa, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$987,659
Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$50,755
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Türkiye
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$154,477
Residential quarter Newly Built One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$137,737
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$216,752
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Hayat Dream Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$130,201
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Residential quarter Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$282,948
The property is located in Cikcilli, Alanya situated in a quiet, friendly neighbourhood, flanked by exotic banana garden, close to all commercial shops such as supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies and many other amenities.   There are two houses in the building, our property has first two-f…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Alanya, Turkey
from
$271,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
NUMBER 2 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new 4-storey complex with 36 stylish apartments located in the center of Alanya, just 100 meters from the sea! The building area is 1.127 m ². The project is designed in a stylish landscape design and is surrounded by a tropical garden with fruit-bearing fru…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential quarter 3 Bedroom Apartments with Seperate Kitchen in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter 3 Bedroom Apartments with Seperate Kitchen in Alanya Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$128,128
This 3 bedroom apartments located at the green orange garden of Oba, Alanya, we find this new development of 65 spacious, peaceful, and luxury apartments for sale. this development is so close to the hospital, shopping mall and the city center is only 5 minutes with the new road by driving. …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications