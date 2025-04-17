  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
$114,943
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21633
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391124
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

About the complex

The residential complex includes two 9-storey buildings in the territory of 10,000 m2. There are totally 170 apartments with different layouts, including duplexes on the top floors with outdoor terraces and sea views.

Features

  • swimming pool
  • mini water park
  • gym
  • sauna
  • lounge area and library
  • cinema
  • parking
  • kids' playground
  • garden
  • walking and sports areas.

Payment plan - 50/50.

Advantages

The projected yield is 4-6%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a green area and offers convenient distances to:

  • Orman Kampa Beach and Avsallar city center (10-15 minutes)
  • famous Incekum Nature Park on the coast (5 minutes)
  • Gazipasa-Alanya and Antalya Airports (1-1.5 hours).

Avsallar is a small area of Alanya, situated on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea with numerous places of interest and entertainment for all-age guests of the city. It's one of the warmest places of the Antalya coast, as the creek protects the beach against strong winds. The signature feature of the resort is its nature - rich, shining with greenery of all hues, and clean sand-and-shingle beaches.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building TOKUŞ PREMİUM ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,70M
Residence Luxury Residance,Kadıköy
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$295,800
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$164,918
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$42,571
You are viewing
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$114,943
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MEGAPOLIS RESIDENCE
Residential complex MEGAPOLIS RESIDENCE
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$151,000
The year of construction 2025
Attractive investment apartment. The apartment is fully finished and includes an equipped kitchen, built-in furniture in the hallway, equipped bathrooms, plumbing, air conditioning. Sales have just begun. The increase by the end of construction will be 40% and the rental potential. The…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$82,958
The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, aqua parks, a private sandy beach, restaurants, a kids' club and adventure parks, a fitness center, pilates and yoga studios, sports grounds, a forest. Completion - 2024
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$168,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
3 real estate objects 3
HP 4 Elite House is the new address for those who want a comfortable, exclusive and luxurious life with their family in the city center. 80% of our project, which has been designed with your living spaces in mind down to the smallest detail, consists of spacious green areas. Opening the door…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications