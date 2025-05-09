Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Cebeci Vista.

Apartments for sale in the Cebeci Vista Residence complex:
1 duplex apartment - 2 + 1, 120 m2 with a direct sea view
2 apartments - 1 + 1, 61 m2 on the 3rd floor overlooking the beautiful territory
A new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in the resort area of Kestel, close to all infrastructure, 700 meters from the beach.
This is a stylish, ultra-modern architectural project of luxury real estate by the sea, designed for the most demanding buyer.
The complex is built on an area of 36,000 m2, consists of 14 residential blocks in a modern style, including 616 beautiful and ergonomic apartments of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 layouts with enhanced inter-apartment sound insulation.
All apartments are sold with premium finishing, the basic equipment of each luxury apartment will include a designer kitchen set with a granite countertop, fully equipped bathrooms, built-in furniture in bathrooms, smart home systems and underfloor heating.
Completion date: Q4 2025.
Infrastructure:
Tropical garden, landscape design
Waterfalls, camellias, recreation areas
Outdoor pools
Children's pools
Aquapark
Lobby, reception
Elevators
Business hall
Indoor pool
Fitness center
Spa center
Sauna, hamam, Roman steam room, salt room
Massage rooms
Billiards, table tennis
Hobby rooms for adults
Children's playground
BBQ area
Tennis court
Sports grounds
Caretaker, gardener
Generator
Indoor parking
Bike parking
Outdoor parking
Security, video surveillance 24/7
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.