Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Cebeci Vista.

Apartments for sale in the Cebeci Vista Residence complex:

1 duplex apartment - 2 + 1, 120 m2 with a direct sea view

2 apartments - 1 + 1, 61 m2 on the 3rd floor overlooking the beautiful territory

A new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in the resort area of ​​Kestel, close to all infrastructure, 700 meters from the beach.

This is a stylish, ultra-modern architectural project of luxury real estate by the sea, designed for the most demanding buyer.

The complex is built on an area of ​​36,000 m2, consists of 14 residential blocks in a modern style, including 616 beautiful and ergonomic apartments of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 layouts with enhanced inter-apartment sound insulation.

All apartments are sold with premium finishing, the basic equipment of each luxury apartment will include a designer kitchen set with a granite countertop, fully equipped bathrooms, built-in furniture in bathrooms, smart home systems and underfloor heating.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Infrastructure:

Tropical garden, landscape design

Waterfalls, camellias, recreation areas

Outdoor pools

Children's pools

Aquapark

Lobby, reception

Elevators

Business hall

Indoor pool

Fitness center

Spa center

Sauna, hamam, Roman steam room, salt room

Massage rooms

Billiards, table tennis

Hobby rooms for adults

Children's playground

BBQ area

Tennis court

Sports grounds

Caretaker, gardener

Generator

Indoor parking

Bike parking

Outdoor parking

Security, video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.