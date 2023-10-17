  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum

New buildings for sale in Bodrum

Yalikavak
5
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€1,59M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer comfortable and functional villas with gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Fireplace Steel door Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Generator Water tank Daikin air conditioning "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, near the ruins of Ancient Caria. Center of Bodrum - 15 minutes Center of Yalikavak - 12 minutes Bodrum Airport - 35 minutes Sea - 400 meters Marina - 400 meters
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,96M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina.
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€823,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer prestigious apartments with different layouts and panoramic views. The residential complex features around-the-clock concierge service, a private blue flag beach, a restaurant, terraces and gardens, dry cleaning service, a children's playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a Turkish bath and a spa, a fitness center, a tennis court, walking paths, a health center. Price — from $ 835,000 to $ 4,100,000. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Air conditioning Panoramic windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 50 km from Bodrum Airport, nine kilometers from the marina, 11 km from Göltürkbükü, 25 km from the center of Bodrum. Bodrum is the famous resort of Turkey, located in the west of the country, 270 km south of Izmir. Local residents are mainly engaged in fishing, shipbuilding, carpet production and tourism. Thousands of people come here every year for a beach vacation.
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,20M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools of 38 m2, parking spaces, gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Yalikavak is a town situated 18 km away from Bodrum.
Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey
Derekoey, Turkey
from
€1,14M
Area 460 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is located in the elite area of Gyumyuluk in the Bodrum region. Gyumyushlyuk District — is a great place for a quiet and comfortable life. Here there is all the necessary infrastructure for a quality life – hotels of various stellarities, restaurants ( especially with fish cuisine ), shops, cafes, bars, medical and educational institutions, shopping centers. The beaches of the district have gentle entry into the water and are rightfully considered one of the best in the city. FOA MARE is attractive for both life and investment. Completed objects in this area already currently cost an average of 400-700 thousand dollars. more expensive! Technical characteristics of villas: Each villa is located on its own land plot with a total area of 7,500 sq.m., on the territory of this site there is an outdoor pool of 30 sq.m., measuring 10x3 m. And a depth of 1.8 m. The construction project provides for different villa layouts, depending on the layout / villa you have chosen, the area ( gross ) varies from 390 to 460 sq.m. The villa is rented to the owner with a ( turnkey ) and household appliances from Gaggenau or Miele ( hood, dishwasher, hob and oven ). Also, all villas have a « warm » floor system. At the request of the buyer, the developer can also provide 3 different furniture options. Ceiling height in all villas 3.10 – 3.20 meters. The project also provides for landscape design: olive trees from 400 to 1100 years old ( all trees with documents ) Each section is fenced 1.8 meters high, at the request of the buyer, the developer can replace this fence with a green fence ( trees / decorative shrub ) As for the documentary part: the developer concludes with the buyer a notarial contract of sale, with which he can be applied for citizenship. Documents for the ( Tapu ) object will be ready and issued within 2 months. Let yourself enjoy the luxury and comfort with FOA MARE now!
Residential complex VELUX Yalikavak
Derekoey, Turkey
from
€830,000
Completion date: 2023
Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline in a picturesque bay and covers an area of 65000m2. The following types of real estate 42 Residences 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, 33 Villas 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 and 10 Manor 6 + 1 are provided in your choice , all overlooking the azure Aegean Sea. Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline and has its own sandy beach and pier, 250m2 long.  Sewing places for private yachts will also be provided. Sea taxi services provided. The concept of the residential complex Velux Yalıkavak involves 2 famous restaurants, Lounge Bar, Snek beach bar, Open Olympic pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Kids Club, playground,places for charging electric vehicles. Also on the territory of the complex there is a boutique hotel for your guests. Concierge services, cleaning, technical support, baggy service around the perimeter of the entire residential complex. 24 hour security. Living at Velux Yalıkavak you get the comfort of a 5 * luxury hotel. The complex will be fully operational by the end of 2023. 2 + 1 Residence                                                                          from 104m2 to 151m2                  3 + 1 Residences with private pool from 148 m2 to 206 m2 4 + 1 Villas with private pool from 305m2 to      400 m2 5 + 1 Villas with private pool from 378m2 to      640 m2 6 + 1 Manor with private pool from 583 m2 to 685 m2 For comfortable year-round living in the complex in all residential facilities, « Smart House » systems are installed, floor heating, automatic conditioning with a gild climate control, high-quality kitchen built-in furniture, all household appliances of the Gaggenau brand, granite and parquet flooring of the highest quality, terraces and balconies with a teak flooring, rich landscape design throughout the complex. The company, the developer SF Yıldız İnşaat, has been operating since 2010. During its existence, the company has successfully built and commissioned many projects of residential complexes, business centers, villas and residences.
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
€6,01M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new villas of four types: Type A (15 pcs). The modern villas of 455.60 m2 with a landscaped garden, terraces, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. Type B (10 pcs). The villas of 424,93 m2 with a picturesque view, a swimming pool, terraces, a landscaped garden, a parking for two cars. Type C (12 pcs). The villas of 433,02 m2 with a swimming pool, outdoor lounge and dining areas, terraces, a parking for two cars, a garden with sandal wood, lemon and olive trees. Type D (8 pcs). The spacious villas of 540,35 m2 with high ceilings and a winter garden, terraces, lounge areas, gardens, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. The houses of this type are situated within walking distance of the sea. The residence features a private beach, a fitness center, a spa, a lounge area, a restaurants, green areas. Completion - end of 2023. Features of the flats Type A The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type B The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type C The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type D The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Independent heating Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and prestigious area, close to the picturesque coast, 18 km from Yalikavak, 15 km from the center of Bodrum, 40 km from the airport.
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
€875,149
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a spacious garden, a swimming pool 8 x 4 m with a waterfall, terraces, a panoramic view, an outdoor parking for 2 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen with an island Fireplace LED lighting Air conditioning Built-in appliances Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure The area of Torba is located a few minutes drive away from the historic center of Bodrum and 20 minutes from the airport. It's famous for the crystal-clear sea, picturesque beaches with different water sports and quiet atmosphere. The area is rich with historic places and cultural monuments. A101 highway - 1 km Pharmacy - 1.5 km Bodrum bus terminal - 2 km Shopping mall - 1.6 km Beaches and sea - 3 km Center of Bodrum - 6 km Marina - 9 km Hospital - 13 km
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Islamhaneleri, Turkey
from
€370,987
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments and villas. Each villas has a private large garden. The apartments on the ground floor also have gardens. The luxury residence features a parking, communal swimming pools, a private beach. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located between Turgutreis and Gümüşlük villages.
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€542,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies, terraces, gardens. The residence features two swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Generator Water tank Daikin underfloor heating Daikin air conditioning "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, near the ruins of Ancient Caria. Center of Bodrum - 15 minutes Center of Yalikavak - 12 minutes Bodrum Airport - 35 minutes Sea - 400 meters Marina - 400 meters
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
€165,000
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments in a modern residential complex near the lake. Infrastructure of the complex: swimming pool pool bar park fitness center sauna playgrounds for all ages outdoor fire zones Features of the flats The complex offers apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Bodrum is the country's nightlife capital with a record density of bars, nightclubs, restaurants and discos per square kilometer. The current Bodrum stands on the site of the ancient city of Halicarnassus, where the famous Halicarnassus Mausoleum (353 BC), one of the 7 wonders of the world, was located. Bodrum as a resort is very popular in Turkey itself among wealthy local residents — the most premium and elite resort. Exactly at Politicians, stars and sportsmen of Turkey rest in Bodrum.
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Yenikoey, Turkey
from
€285,375
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas and townhouses with private gardens. The traditional-style residence features a shopping mall, a children's playground, walking and jogging paths, gardens and parks, a lake, a gym and swimming pools. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Mumcular is a town situated 29 km away from Bodrum.
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€850,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts, Each house has a private swimming pool. The residence features a dock and a beach, a restaurant and a concierge, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, sea taxi, entertainment areas and a kids' club, a spa center. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Heating and air conditioning system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the shore of the quiet bay, within a 5-minute drive from the yacht marina.
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€850,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The sea view residence features a beach, a marina and sea taxi, a restaurant and a concierge service, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, a kids; club, a spa center. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, on the shore of the bay. Yalikavak is thought to be one of the best places of Bodrum. It is in a perfect location for a holiday home or an investment for the holiday rental market.
