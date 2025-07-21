  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum
  4. Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.

Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,77M
BTC
32.8891245
ETH
1 723.8596326
USDT
2 733 712.6586221
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27205
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxurious duplex residences and villas in the premium complex Povera Residences & Villas on the first line.

Only 76 villas and 234 residences on a plot of 150,000 m2.
Panoramic sea views, a private beach 1200 meters long, full hotel service at the luxury level.

Duplex residences:

  • Total area: 345 m2 (living area 255 m2)
  • Living room and kitchen
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • Private garden

Apartments and villas are delivered with a turnkey finish, made in a modern style, kitchen appliances are included in the price (built-in stove, oven and hood, washing machine, dishwasher and refrigerator).

The complex is located 2 km from the center of Turkbuku, 5 km to the center of Gundogan, 13 km to Yalikavak Marina, 25.5 km to Bodrum Marina, 50 km from Bodrum Airport.

Infrastructure:

  • Private pier and wooden sun terraces
  • Water taxi
  • Water sports
  • Panoramic sea view
  • Changing rooms
  • Buggy transfer within the complex
  • Lift to the beach
  • Communal swimming pool
  • House cleaning
  • Children's playground
  • Cafes/Restaurants
  • Cleaning services
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ready to move residential complex with green areas in the business district of Istanbul, Türkiye
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$427,426
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$439,614
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$103,036
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Bornova, Turkey
from
$526,840
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$149,868
You are viewing
Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,77M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$296,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
Area 95–200 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The project is located in a privileged location in the center of Başakşehir district, among lush green valleys and picturesque gardens.   The project, which has a unique modern design inspired by the lotus flower that adds a beautiful meaning to life with its panoramic glass facades ov…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Two apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the center of Alanya under Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Two apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the center of Alanya under Turkish citizenship.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$340,016
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for Turkish Citizenship - tapu 400,000 USD. Exclusive package offer - two apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 for 290,000 EUR. There is a license for short-term rent (ideal for investment!) Elite City 2 is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the center of Alanya, …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex GREENS
Residential complex GREENS
Oba, Turkey
from
$160,265
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 48–150 m²
5 real estate properties 5
LCD Greens Alanya / Oba The complex will be built to high standards and qualities at the premium level in construction and decoration.  COMPLEX STATUS: 1.8 meters to the sea 1 km from the State Hospital 400 meters to the Antalya-Mersin highway 1.3 km to the Metro hypermarket 4 km. …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications