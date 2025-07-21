Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.

Luxurious duplex residences and villas in the premium complex Povera Residences & Villas on the first line.
Only 76 villas and 234 residences on a plot of 150,000 m2.
Panoramic sea views, a private beach 1200 meters long, full hotel service at the luxury level.
Duplex residences:
Apartments and villas are delivered with a turnkey finish, made in a modern style, kitchen appliances are included in the price (built-in stove, oven and hood, washing machine, dishwasher and refrigerator).
The complex is located 2 km from the center of Turkbuku, 5 km to the center of Gundogan, 13 km to Yalikavak Marina, 25.5 km to Bodrum Marina, 50 km from Bodrum Airport.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.