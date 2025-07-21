Residential complex Duplex 5+1 apartments on the seafront in Bodrum.

Luxurious duplex residences and villas in the premium complex Povera Residences & Villas on the first line.

Only 76 villas and 234 residences on a plot of 150,000 m2.

Panoramic sea views, a private beach 1200 meters long, full hotel service at the luxury level.

Duplex residences:

Total area: 345 m2 (living area 255 m2)

Living room and kitchen

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

Private garden

Apartments and villas are delivered with a turnkey finish, made in a modern style, kitchen appliances are included in the price (built-in stove, oven and hood, washing machine, dishwasher and refrigerator).

The complex is located 2 km from the center of Turkbuku, 5 km to the center of Gundogan, 13 km to Yalikavak Marina, 25.5 km to Bodrum Marina, 50 km from Bodrum Airport.

Infrastructure:

Private pier and wooden sun terraces

Water taxi

Water sports

Panoramic sea view

Changing rooms

Buggy transfer within the complex

Lift to the beach

Communal swimming pool

House cleaning

Children's playground

Cafes/Restaurants

Cleaning services

24/7 security

And much more

