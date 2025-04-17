  1. Realting.com
Residence VEGA COZY

Oba, Turkey
Price on request
24
ID: 25819
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
  • The year of construction
  • Number of floors
Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Vega Cosy in Alanya, Oba district consists of 2 blocks, 4  floors and a total of 46  flats on area of 2.665 m2.

 It includes different types of flats as 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 duplex and 3+1 garden duplex.

 

The starting date of the construction is 14.05.2023 and the completion date is 30.11.2025

Flat Types:

1 + 1 = 52-55 m2

2+1 duplex = 117 m2

3+1 duplex= 198-203 m2

3+1 garden duplex = 150 m2 (+garden 110 m2 )

 İnfrastructure:

• Outdoor / indoor pool

• Children's room

• Fitness

• Sauna

• Lobby

• Cafe

• Car parking

• BBQ

• Shuttle to the beach

• Generator

• Camera

• Security

Distances:

* 2.500 meters to the sea

* 100 meters to the market

* 35 km to the airport Gazipasha

The first payment is 50% and installments until JUNE 2027

Oba, Turkey

