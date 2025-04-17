Residence VEGA COZY

Vega Cosy in Alanya, Oba district consists of 2 blocks, 4 floors and a total of 46 flats on area of 2.665 m2.
It includes different types of flats as 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 duplex and 3+1 garden duplex.
The starting date of the construction is 14.05.2023 and the completion date is 30.11.2025
Flat Types:
1 + 1 = 52-55 m2
2+1 duplex = 117 m2
3+1 duplex= 198-203 m2
3+1 garden duplex = 150 m2 (+garden 110 m2 )
İnfrastructure:
• Outdoor / indoor pool
• Children's room
• Fitness
• Sauna
• Lobby
• Cafe
• Car parking
• BBQ
• Shuttle to the beach
• Generator
• Camera
• Security
Distances:
* 2.500 meters to the sea
* 100 meters to the market
* 35 km to the airport Gazipasha
The first payment is 50% and installments until JUNE 2027