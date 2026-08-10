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New buildings for sale in Izmir, Turkey

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Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$695,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .......…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,33M
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a cafe, a spa center, a fitness room, an underground parking, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a security system. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from a yacht marina, cafes an…
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$1,32M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$686,727
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$448,431
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Show all Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Candarli Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$71,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Investment Opportunity with Private Beach Access Where Modern Architecture Meets the Infinite Blue Experience a life defined by serenity, elegance, and breathtaking nature at Infinity Çandarlı. Nestled on the peaceful shores of İzmir’s Çandarlı district, this project offers a…
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Keller Williams
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Keller Williams
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$376,775
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Bornova, Turkey
from
$186,035
This residence will make you feel special due to its luxury suites, which support the spirit of Radisson Red. Features: restaurant fitness center roof-top bar swimming pool meeting room lobby and cafe concierge service porter and room services Location and nearby infrastructure Izmir, the…
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TRANIO
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$1,37M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Bornova, Turkey
from
$208,606
The presidence features two swimming pools, a landscaped green area, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 1 minute University - 1 minute Ring road - 2 minutes Konak - 10 minutes Airport - 25 minutes
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TRANIO
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$1,98M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,35M
Finishing options Finished
Price from 1,155,000 EUR Luxurious, branded apartments and villas with sea view in Cesme on the first line, with a private beach and a hotel and spa concept in the Ilica area are for sale. The apartments and villas are part of the Swissotel Luxury Spa Resort & Hotel complex on a coasta…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,33M
The residence features a parking, swimming pools, gardens, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a school, a kindergarten, a supermarket, a hospital. Beach - 300 meters Hospital - 6 km Port - 9 km
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$301,951
The presidence features swimming pools and security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Ring road - 700 meters Metro station - 4 km University - 4 km Airport - 30 km
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$510,915
We offer sea view apartments with spacious terraces. The residence features a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, a restaurant and a vitamin bar, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, landscaped green areas. Location and nearby infra…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Menemen, Turkey
from
$246,611
We offer spacious apartments with large balconies, panoramic views and high ceilings. Some flats have private gardens. The residence features six swimming pools and water slides, lounge areas, a spa center, a basketball court, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security. Facilit…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Show all Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye
Konak, Turkey
from
$314,616
Combining all the colors of residential, business, cultural, sports, entertainment and shopping life, the project is located in the new center of Izmir, one of the fastest growing cities in the world, with a unique location that will become the center of trade and culture. The city center, t…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New guarded residential complex in Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residential complex in Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$250,326
The presidence consists of apartments and offices, and features around-the-clock security. Completion - February, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Bayrakli area, 5 minutes walk away fr…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$716,283
The residence features cafes and restaurants, a garage, a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids' pool, a children's playground, a conference room, a sauna, a steam batha and a yoga area, around-the-clock security, concierge service. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and …
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$316,358
This is a 50-storey residence blockwith a length of 173 meters. There are different types of residences from 1+1 to 4+1 in the project. From iconic architectural understanding to living spaces, from the quality of the materials used to the elegant details that reflect the meticulousness of t…
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Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$927,198
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most reno…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$463,595
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features green areas, lounge areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes, a fitness center, a sapa, a cinema, kids' playgrounds, a conference room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near public transpo…
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Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$328,296
The project in Izmir, the main city on the Aegean coast of Turkey, is a modern complex of 3 buildings. It is located on the first coastline in a quiet area of the city centre. There are 469 flats with spacious terraces in residential buildings of this complex. The third building is part of t…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey
Menemen, Turkey
from
$360,491
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near public transport stops, business centers, educational and medical facilitie…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$295,444
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a gym and a swimming pool. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, 300 meters from a metro station, 4 km from the port, 6 km from the university, 20 km fr…
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Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$673,802
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most reno…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$428,620
We offer apartments with parking spaces, spacious balconies and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a school and a sports grounds, a parking and a garage, yoga and pilates areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, cafes and restaurants, a kids' playg…
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Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$603,455
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near the Sea in Çeşme with Rich Social Facilities Çeşme is a holiday region in western İzmir, known for its Blue Flag beaches and clean air. With its natural setting, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and historic charm, it’s one of Turkey’s most popular an…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,22M
The residential complex has 73 individual villas in the community with various facilities. Landscaping is an important part of the project, with 85% of the green space provided for each villa. In addition, the project features a unique observation deck that offers a panoramic view of the ent…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$2,04M
The project consists of 77 independent comfortable villas and 45 apartments with different layouts. Each villa has a swimming pool of 35 m2 and a garden. The project features: park sports grounds green areas gym outdoor swimming pool club event area sitting areas kids' playground jogging an…
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Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$277,466
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 35
Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$641,982
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first sea line
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,38M
The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, an events room, a hamam, a barbecue area, tennis and basketball courts, green areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure College - …
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$273,913
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$821,992
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
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Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$408,492
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near the Sea in Çeşme with Rich Social Facilities Çeşme is a holiday region in western İzmir, known for its Blue Flag beaches and clean air. With its natural setting, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and historic charm, it’s one of Turkey’s most popular an…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$196,219
The project consists of two 4-storey buildings with 121 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Features: outdoor swimming pool landscaped areas around-the-clock security indoor and outdoor parking Completion - October, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is surrounded by parks and…
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Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$812,343
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near the Sea in Çeşme with Rich Social Facilities Çeşme is a holiday region in western İzmir, known for its Blue Flag beaches and clean air. With its natural setting, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and historic charm, it’s one of Turkey’s most popular an…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apart-hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!
Apart-hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!
Apart-hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!
Apart-hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!
Apart-hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!
Show all Apart-hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!
Apart-hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!
Naldoken Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$152,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Want to earn passive income in dollars without the hassle? Your chance – TRYP by Wyndham apartments in Izmir! As the owner of a hotel room in Turkey, you don't have to do anything – the global Wyndham Hotels brand does everything for you. You simply receive your income – every month, in d…
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Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
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Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$801,182
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most reno…
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Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Residential complex Residential Project İn İzmir-Menemen
Menemen, Turkey
from
$176,609
The year of construction 2023
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Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Gaziemir, Turkey
from
$327,187
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air. -Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 125 m2 Net -Our Villa Has 2 Floors, Its Front will Never Closed, *There is an en-suite bathroom in the bedroom *Open Kitchen *2 km to Ring Road *Optimal 2 km *Airport 10 km Please contact for more information
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Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Villa Project That Makes You Feel Peace-Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,29M
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in Çeşme, will have 3+1 and 5+1 villa options. -Each villa has its own outdoor pool and outdoor parking lot.
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Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$2,52M
The year of construction 2024
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated with the Aegean soul. The villa consists of 3 floors. In front of the villa there is a private swimming pool and behind the pool there is direct access to the beach and the sea. The windows offer views of the Ae…
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Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
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Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$608,846
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of Dalyan Sakizlyka  Territory of the Residential Complex 7500 m2  The project consists of 2 blocks, each block has its own pool  Villa Square: Gross: 120 m2 Neto: 85 m2 1. Floor: - Yard - Hall - Open kitchen - bathr…
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Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Dikili, Turkey
from
$296,688
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Izmir district Dikili to the sea and the beach 20 meters 120 m2 gross 100 m2 net 3+1 duplex 3 bedrooms 1 saloon with fireplace Bathroom 1 Bathroom 2 Fireplace in the house sea ​​view
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Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Residential complex Gateaway to the Sea with the Çeşme Project
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$969,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Çeşme Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalık Çeşme is a place where you can enjoy life to the fullest.   Distance to : BOYALIK beach ...... 300 m Marina ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 km AQUA TOY CITY .... 2 km Bay AYAYORGİ ..... 2 km…
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Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Aliağa, Turkey
from
$272,655
The year of construction 2023
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey after 45 days. It is very close to the square, beach, cafes, walking area and children's park and is on a busy road. Natural gas, underfloor heating system, fitted kitchen, hilton bathroom and all first…
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Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Catalca Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$385,029
The year of construction 2024
-Surrender 2024 -Apartments 3+1 and 4+1 -134 luxury apartments and villas on the territory of 15000m2 -GYM,Sauna,pool, walking paths,volleyball and basketball court,playgrounds,Children's swimming pool Landscaping throughout the residential complex Closed parking for cars I…
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Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$918,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. The project is located on Cape Fener in the center of Cesme, just a few minutes walk from the marina, entertainment, cafes and restaurants. This project is unique in its architecture and completely dif…
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Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Residence Luxury Project at İzmir-Bayraklı Location
Konak, Turkey
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2024
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .......…
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Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
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Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Aliağa, Turkey
from
$254,018
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Aliaga Shakranlar district of Izmir   3 + 1 triplex 1st floor: 1 lounge with kitchen 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms and a bathroom  3rd floor: 1 bedroom and terrace  Total area: 100 m2 The project will be commissioned in July 2023. Near the sea on foot 1 minute Cafes, res…
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Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Bornova, Turkey
from
$526,840
Finishing options Finished
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and comfort and will carry your life to a higher standard with every detail, is located in Bornova, where İzmir's most prestigious shopping malls are located. The project, which has a strong location with …
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Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$666,933
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, shopping centers, amazing living space..   Social Living Areas: -Outdoor Swimming Pool and Children's Pool -Fitness, Pilates Hall and Yoga Terrace -Children's play area -Workstation …
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Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Konak, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 24
Prestigious residential complex in the HEART of Izmir on the shores of the Aegean Sea! The project consists of 4 buildings, and includes more than 1000 apartments with views of the Izmir Bay, as well as commercial premises. Apartment area: 56 - 234 M2. Layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 O…
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Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
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Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$188,728
The year of construction 2023
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You will see the metropolitan life from a completely different view in this project, where you can enjoy the blue to the fullest with its houses and offices adjacent to the sea, and where quality meets ele…
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Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
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Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Urla, Turkey
from
$1,23M
The year of construction 2023
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and people. Listen to the voice of the leaves saying good morning to you. Feel the heat of the sun hitting your face through the leaves. The Project Urla is not only a site of detached houses, but a world t…
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Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Gaziemir, Turkey
from
$183,191
Finishing options Finished
The flat is located in a family house located in a good residential area of ​​Gaziemir, Izmir. Close to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shopping malls and more. Ideal for a family with children. 1st floor of a 4-storey building. -4 rooms -1 living room and 3 bedrooms -master bedroom ba…
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Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Show all Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Residential complex ZhK YLDYR ChEShME
Ildir Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$10,22M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
I present to your attention the pearl of Turkey, Izmir Cesme. Cesme with clean water, healing thermal waters, historical monuments, vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches is one of the most popular tourist regions of Izmir. The districts of Alachata, Ylyja and Urla occupy a place among the …
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Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Show all Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cinarkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey houses with water and electricity, a small single-storey house, a warehouse and a covered animal roof, and outbuildings in the land. Our farm is 140 m2 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 living room and open kitchen, 2…
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Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$817,966
The year of construction 2023
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magnificent view, right next to Foçaköy, Yenibağarası neighborhood are for sale at the end of June. 1st class materials are used in the houses of our Villa with a very special view, 50m2 veranda, 50m2 c…
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Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Narlıdere, Turkey
from
$254,801
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to the famous bay view of İzmir. One side of you will be İstinye Park and Agora shopping centers,  and the other side will open to popular Aegean resorts such as Seferihisar, Urla and Çeşme. In short, it …
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Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,23M
The year of construction 2025
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of the Aegean Urla,  with 73 villas on 80,845.32 square meters. There will be 3 types of villas as 5+1/6+1/7+1. Each villa will have its own solar energy infrastructure on the roof,  pool and parking lot…
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