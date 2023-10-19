Korukoey, Turkey

from €9,50M

160–350 m² 5

Completion date: 2023

I present to your attention the pearl of Turkey, Izmir Cesme. Cesme with clean water, healing thermal waters, historical monuments, vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches is one of the most popular tourist regions of Izmir. The districts of Alachata, Ylyja and Urla occupy a place among the most important resorts of Cesme. Cesme offers unique and unforgettable opportunities for relaxation, the area of Alachata comes to the fore thanks to popular places for windsurfing. Alachaty is one of the most important towns in Turkey and with its well-groomed stone houses, charming boutique hotels, street-filling restaurants and entertainment venues, bays and beaches, each of which is more beautiful than the other, It is a luxurious resort on the coast of the Aegean Sea. One of the villages of the town of Cesme and today known as Yldir is the ancient city of Erifra — it is a quiet fishing village with an impressive ancient theater on a hill overlooking the sea and with the most colorful sunsets in the Egei areas and with the smell of palate and olive trees. I suggest you purchase real estate in the Residential complex of villas with your beach. Only 300 meters to the sea. Sea view, Beautiful view from the window, Willingness to stay, Balcony, Terrace, Private garden, Private pool, communal pool, fitted wardrobes. Suitable for VNZH or CITIZENSHIP. Our agency completely helps you rent a house, or settle down, accompany you from meeting at the airport to choosing and buying furniture, paperwork, etc. There are 6 villas available. All villas are separate and have windows and balconies from 4 sides. 4 villas with personal pools 32 m2, and 2 without a personal pool but with access to a large total of 270m2 and a children's pool. The area of plots is 300 m2, the area of houses is 140 m2. The houses have the same layout for 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a hall and a kitchen with access to the pool and to the site. Protected area at night and day. Video surveillance 7/24. To the airport 50 km Alachata 15 km To Cesme 25 km