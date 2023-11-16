  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia

New buildings in Indonesia

Bali
7
Canggu
7
Ungasan
6
Ubud
5
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah
5
Denpasar
5
Pecatu
4
Kuta
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€257,293
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with roof-top terraces and barbecue areas, swimming pools and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, in the center of Bukit, 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach, 14 minutes from an international school, and 2 minutes from the main road.
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€175,511
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances (hood, gas stove, fridge, kettle) TV Water heater Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach and an international school, 5 minutes from cafes and restaurants.
Residential complex SOHO BY PARQ
Residential complex SOHO BY PARQ
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Price on request
Area 35–125 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses . The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.  20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques. The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti. You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.   Profitability: The increase in value to delivery - from 40%  Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum Complex - SOHO  ⚙ Readiness - 2025. ⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension ⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable )  ⁇ ӈFirst installment  for apartments 45m2 - 50%  for apartments 26m2 - 90% ⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period also in the complex there are two types of apartments in the SOHO quarter: ⁇ ゆApartments 2nd floor 35 sq.m. - 129.500 $  ⁇ ゆApartments 1st floor 45 sq.m. - 162.000 $ (with terrace and private pool)  
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex SOHO STUDIO
Residential complex SOHO STUDIO
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€64,485
Area 20–45 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses . The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.  20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques. The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti. You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool. Your neighbors will be Ksenia Sobchak and other interesting personalities   The management company will provide a completely passive income:   The increase in value to delivery - from 40%  Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum   Complex - SOHO STUDIO ⚙ Readiness - 2025.  ⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension ⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable )  ⁇ ӈFirst installment 50% ⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period installment is tied to the construction stages - the construction period is 21 months. It is possible to pay in installments 80% of the value of the lot, the remaining 20% Parq will be deducted from the rental income.   important information by quarter Soho Studio:  1. The apartments will not be available for resale until the end of construction.  2.It is also possible payment options in installments for the construction of apartments 38 and 45 sq.m. with a payment plan: 1st contribution 50% within two weeks after booking.  2nd installment 20%  3rd contribution 20% 4th installment 10%   ⁇ When paying with cryptocurrency, the developer has a commission of 1%.  
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€322,425
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular Changu area. Two-bedroom townhouses ( 105 sq.m ), with designer repairs and furniture. Each house also has a modern « smart home ». Townhouse has an individual outdoor pool where you can retire and be alone with nature. Advantages of the complex: - Internal infrastructure includes round-the-clock security and customer service. - The best beach clubs, restaurants and boutiques of Bali are within walking distance. - The distance to Berava Beach is only 300 meters. The minimum down payment is 25%. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali, which guarantees investment attractiveness and payback. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate according to your wishes. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€294,050
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and a panoramic view. The residence features an outdoor cinema, a bar and a barbecue area, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - 1st quater of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages High rental income - 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 7 minutes away from Berawa Beach, near clubs and a school.
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Bali, Indonesia
Jelantik, Indonesia
from
€115,782
Agency: TRANIO
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. Delivery date: 50 apartments of the first phase will be ready in September 2023, the second phase - a hotel not for sale - in 2024. Features of the flats Each flat includes a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom in the mezzanine, a bathroom. Facilities and equipment in the house Internet Air conditioning TV Washer-dryer Kitchen appliances (electric hob, hood, fridge, microwave, cooler) Advantages Estimated payback period: 7 years. The lease is available for 30 years with guaranteed renewal at market value. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Canggu, 300 meters to the coast, close to 4 beaches and famous beach clubs. A popular area among foreign expats coming to Bali for long periods of time due to its quieter atmosphere, picturesque scenery with rice terraces and views of the Indian Ocean.
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Bali, Indonesia
Bali, Indonesia
from
€148,863
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different villas, townhouses and apartments in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center, a fitness center, a supermarket and boutiques, a school and a kindergarten, a sal-water swimming pool 40x50 m. Advantages income from renting out your property flexible payment scheme Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area of Bali, near 5-star hotels, 500 meters from Melasti Beach.
Apart-hotel Apart-hotel Aviator
Apart-hotel Apart-hotel Aviator
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€116,994
Completion date: 2024
Расположенная в отличном месте и полностью застроенном районе Чангу, эта комфортабельная жилая квартира имеет статус красной зоны, что гарантирует инвесторам право сдавать жилье туристам на посуточной основе. Он находится всего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа, медицинского центра, теннисных кортов, кондитерских, кафе, ресторанов, супермаркетов и других. В квартире 4 этажа, стильный интерьер с авиационными мотивами в отделке, прочная стена, современный санузел и кухня, умиротворяющий вид за окном. Он строится как капитальное здание, лишенное традиционных индонезийских недостатков жилья. Здесь будет приятно остановиться в любую погоду, сейчас или через десять лет. Он также поставляется с возобновляемым страховым полисом сроком на один год, 5-летней гарантией на строительство здания и 1-летней гарантией на мебель и фурнитуру. Особенности и характеристики: 1 кровать | 1 Ванная Закрытая гостиная и столовая Площадь участка: 400 м2 Жилая площадь: 36-69 м2 Право собственности на землю: Аренда Здание: 4-этажное Меблировка: Меблирована Год постройки: Март 2023 – Март 2024   Аренда: 30 лет (гарантированное продление) Доступно в 3 единицах
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€57,484
Area 26–52 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
JUST RESIDENCE is a closed apartment complex designed for those looking for their comfortable and cozy corner in Bali For those who want to purchase a quality asset for real value without overpayments. For those who want to acquire reliable and durable real estate that will delight people and bring you passive income Less than 5 minutes to the beach on the bike Pearl of Bukita - the most Instagram beach of Melasti Beach Everything you need is in close availability Turnkey average apartment price - 60,000 $
Residential complex Kuara
Residential complex Kuara
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€251,000
Area 372 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
A five-star boutique complex of chic villas, located in an untouched area of South Lombok, having direct access to the ocean and the bay in the vicinity of the national park. Excellent option for investments and guaranteed passive income (ROI 7.5 - 9%). The concept of the complex reflects an expensive resort based on impressions, luxury and style. Central to the philosophy of the resort will take its sustainable development. The boutique resort will run on the «all inclusive» system and consists of 32 fully furnished residences with private pools and a beach. The area of the complex is 8 hectares and occupies space from the beach to the top of the hill. The concept of the project offers guests a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences, including archery, pottery, jungle hiking, quad biking, surfing and much more. The territory will have its own garden of organic vegetables and aromatic herbs, as well as sarai for animals on a free walk. Guests will be able to taste world-class dishes made from ingredients from their own farm, as well as to get acquainted with traditional Indonesian cuisine in culinary master classes. And the wellness center and SPA promise to distract guests from the bustle of everyday life, offering a huge selection of procedures and daily yoga and meditation classes. Service & infrastructure: 24 Pools Own beach Stables on the territory Garden of organic fruits and vegetables Archery field Pottery workshop Culinary master classes Restaurant SPA and wellness center Zone for meditation and yoga Parking Security and video surveillance 24/7 Five star hotel service
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€244,122
Area 71–154 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
  We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villas in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Changu area. One or two bedroom studio ( 80.7 - 154.1 ) fully finished and turnkey furniture according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. In the villas there is a terrace with a swimming pool, a waterfall, a space for yoga and relaxation, a work area by the window. The villas are suitable for both permanent residence and investment, an average annual increase of 20%, as well as an annual rental increase of 15%. Surrounded by the complex there are many amenities: - Bali's most popular beach is 750 meters away; - 980 meters from the Finns Recreation Club and Atlas Beach Club — the most top famous clubs; - 1,230 meters Montessori Bali School — innovative school with a famous educational program - 500 meters from Tamora Gallery — for premium shopping - First-class restaurants: Kong, Bokashi, Huge at 1,500 meters. At the same time, all villas are being built at once, which excludes unnecessary noise and discomfort from neighboring construction.   Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€368,486
Area 98–134 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Residential complex 5 STORIES is built of five villas located in the ideal area of Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach. Modern 3-room villa with a spacious living area and a kitchen with panoramic windows. The villa features a spacious terrace next to the private pool, which offers magical views of rice fields and sunset. With an initial contribution of 50% and interest-free installments per year. Here you can truly retire with nature and feel all the magic of the island of Bali. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor terrace; - Pool; - Parking; - Protected area 24/7; - Zones for meditation and yoga; - Landscaping. Nearby all the necessary infrastructure: - cozy cafes and the best restaurants; - kindergartens; - sports clubs and beach resorts. Each year, the increase in rental prices in Bali increases by 15-20%. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€125,000
Area 60–121 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Samahita Group
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter double apartments. All apartments are equipped with modern smart systems, high-quality finishing materials and modern quality furniture. The apartments are sold with decoration and finished furniture. Attractive prices and purchase conditions at the beginning of sales!
Residential complex SUNNY OCEAN VIEW
Residential complex SUNNY OCEAN VIEW
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€175,031
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Premium apartments with panoramic ocean views. One bedroom apartments (50 sq.m.). The interior is thought out to the smallest detail, complete decoration, new furniture and the latest household appliances. Annual payback - 13-20%. Initial installment - 25%. The complex is located 7 minutes to Padang Beach and 5 minutes to Bingin Beach. Close to social infrastructure for a comfortable stay. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, tell everything about real estate in Bali and select according to your wishes. The consultation is absolutely FREE.
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,403
Agency: TRANIO
Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; underground parking; swimming pools. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 13% per annum. The price includes furniture, appliances and decor. For payment without installments, a discount of $10–20 thousand. Location and nearby infrastructure The center of Bali's premium tourism is Sanur, where the G20 summit was held in 2022. Sanur features a long, wave-free beach with yellow sand (the rest of the island's coastline is mostly gray volcanic sand), walking paths and traffic-free highways. The main highway of the island connects Sanur with the airport. A special economic zone has been organized in Sanur with major projects, such as the largest international clinic in Indonesia, a port for liners, a university under a joint project of the United States and China, and a shopping center with a capacity of 22 thousand visitors per day.
Villa PARQ BLUE FRENCH QUARTER
Villa PARQ BLUE FRENCH QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€269,455
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villas on the « Instagram » shore of Bali. In the Uluvatu area. The complex has 600 villas. The territory has a large pool with oceanic water. The villas are created with complete comfort and minimalism. Each villa has its own pool. Purchasing villas is possible with a minimum initial contribution of 40%. 20,000 square meters. m of infrastructure in one complex, including restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket and a gallery of branded boutiques. Also a kindergarten and a school. This project was created for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and an investment project. The forecast for an increase in the value of real estate by 30%.   Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex CASA PETAK
Residential complex CASA PETAK
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€229,382
Area 95–236 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Villa in a bewitching location in a chic complex. The villa is sold with a full turnkey finish in tropical design. CASA PETAK is a chic complex consisting of only 11 exclusive villas located in a trendy quiet area of Bali Changu Island. Each villa is a private oasis with an open-plan living room, a private turquoise pool and lush tropical gardens. Public areas have a tropical landscape design where you can relax and enjoy the famous serenity and nature of Bali, just a few steps from popular beaches, restaurants and shops. With an initial minimum contribution of 20%. Infrastructure: -Combat pool -Private parking -Tropical shower -Zones for meditation and yoga -Barbecue areas -Landscaping -Protection and video surveillance 24/7 -Five star service on site Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€387,778
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a masterpiece of bionic architecture located in the cultural heart of Bali - Ubud, and more specifically in the most sacred place, the Artists' Trail. The complex comprises luxurious 1, 2, 3-bedroom duplex apartments with private pools. The complex also has all the facilities for your comfort - spa, restaurant, co-working space, gym, children's area. Legally guaranteed annual return on the property's transfer to management: 12% 1-bedroom apartment 11% 2 bedroom apartment 10% 3-bedroom apartment Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is a town on the Indonesian island of Bali in the district of the same name, set amidst rice fields and steep gorges in the central foothills of the Gianyar district. It is considered a centre of art and culture, and tourism is the most developed sector of the economy. There are many ancient temples, museums, art galleries and dance performances. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Bali Spirit Festival, Ubud Food Festival and Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€276,364
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berava area, 350 meters from the ocean. Ultra-modern villas, from two floors with two bedrooms and a studio ( 108 sq.m. ). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. It also includes modern appliances, furniture, dishes and textiles. It offers panoramic views from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. The best investment with a minimum initial contribution of 25%. The annual income guarantee is 13-20%. Within walking distance, social infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, clubs, bars. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects in Bali for free!  Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa PARQ blue
Villa PARQ blue
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€179,637
Area 50 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The complex of villas PARQ blue is the villas on the "instagram" of the Bali We have chosen the best place on the island and are creating a new attraction point for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and a profitable investment project. Everything is for a chic vacation here: the azure ocean, golden sand and comfortable beach clubs!!! The complex of villas PARQ blue is the largest large-scale project on the coast of Melasti Beach. It is planned to build 200 villas in the first stage of construction until the end of 2023. The total complex consists of three lines and will take 21 hectares. On sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m. You choose: ocean or island view. You get anyway: luxurious architecture from leading design bureau and your own pool. 20,000 sq. M. m of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques. Project from the legendary creator of PARQ U Andre Frey. Interest-free installment for construction time. There are various options! We are waiting for your applications! We will help to invest profitably!!
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€188,849
Area 60–130 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Villa for sale in ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6. Located in the top location itself - Changu, 900 m to the ocean. The villa is sold with full decoration, a smart home system is provided". The villa is located on a new but already equipped street with interesting restaurants, clubs and other establishments. Plus complex: - A rich and diverse infrastructure: a pool with a bar, a coworking area, a gym, parking, a restaurant, a helipad. - All objects of the complex will be leased at a higher cost due to a successful location and proximity to the ocean. - A unique art object from a famous artist will be created on the territory of the complex. - The internal infrastructure of the complex and the external infrastructure of the location maximizes all the needs of AV Complex 6 residents in comfort. - The complex stands on the holy land, the owner of which — is a local temple that rents it out. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. It is here to love living a young audience and is ready to pay for quick access to the best party places. Investment profitability reaches an average of 15%. All villas of the complex will be rented at a higher cost due to a successful location and proximity to the ocean. Call or write, select an object for you in Bali! Free legal support! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€137,721
Area 60–500 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Developer: BIG BALI GROUP
The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes: loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses. All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters. Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the rock. 5 Min to Padang Padang Beach and Drimland Beach. The complex has a restaurant with terraces, a spa, a fitness room, a children's playroom, coworking and all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay and rest. Start of sales from 149500$ ROI from renting up to 25% per annum. Own management company. Revenue from investment in construction for resale up to 67%. For detailed information, please contact our office specialists on the specified contacts in the profile.   Development company BIG BALI GROUP PROPERTY | INVESTMENT | DEVELOPMENT    
Residential complex Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€294,050
Agency: TRANIO
The new complex of modern townhouses offers homes with private pools and parking lots. There are 3 interior options to choose from. The management company will be responsible for the following: house and territory care paying taxes profitability reports guest service, concierge service 24/7 security 80-90% occupancy Features of the flats 1st floor - a corridor, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, a terrace. 2nd floor - a corridor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe plumbing Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems mattresses (USA) King Koil teak wood furniture Austrian fittings Blum Advantages In case of violation of the construction deadlines, compensation is provided in the amount of 1% per month of the amount of funds contributed by the investor High rental income 12% profit guaranteed by contract payback 5-6 years profit from 13 to 20% (10% is deducted to the management company) Swiss insurance - 1 year (renewable) construction guarantee - 5 years Location and nearby infrastructure The local beach is only 1 minute away. The airport can be reached in 35 minutes. In the area are located Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Body Factory Bali gym, Montessori School Bali.
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€294,050
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4 minutes Beach club - 4 minutes Recreation club - 7 minutes Cafe - 7 minutes
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€469,819
Area 101–204 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! A project for life and investment in Bali in the original residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR located in the most developed tourist area of Sanur, on the first line of the ocean. The apartments are designed with a unique design in the style of « modern ». Finishing from natural marble, premium furniture. Each apartment also has a « Smart Home » system. Features of the complex: a azure private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga, a cafe, coworking, parking, playgrounds, a restaurant, a bar. within walking distance of the complex: - Supermarket, boutiques, spa, cafes, restaurants, yacht parking. - International kindergarten, the largest medical center. The initial minimum contribution is 30%. The projected yield of the complex ( in the first 3 years ) 18% per annum. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€230,304
Area 60–121 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments in the prestigious residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE with an ideal location in the popular district of Umalas, with a developed social infrastructure within walking distance. All apartments are equipped with modern intelligent systems, high-quality finishing materials and modern quality furniture. From each apartment you can enjoy the amazing beauty of Bali. With a minimum initial contribution of 30%. The complex has a lot of entertainment for a comfortable stay: pool, yoga studio, gym, restaurant, cinema, spa, playground, parking, outdoor terrace on the crash. Ideal for permanent residence and investment, an increase in the value of real estate by 80% in 1.5 years. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Bali, Indonesia
from
€321,617
Agency: TRANIO
The longest pool in the world is 190 m, located on the roof will surprise the most sophisticated buyers of the property. All the necessary amenities for life and recreation are located on the territory of the complex - fitness center, space for work, restaurant on the top floor. Advantages The projected occupancy of the complex is 90% and above. High potential for profit and resale. Projected profitability of the complex during the first 3 years from current prices - 15-17%. The highest quality finishing materials. Every square centimeter is thought out to the smallest detail. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the Berawa area, 500 meters from the ocean, in the tourist center of Bali. The complex is surrounded by Bali's top beach clubs, the best surfing spots, hundreds of popular places, cafes and restaurants, as well as all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.
Residential complex KIARA OCEAN PLACE
Residential complex KIARA OCEAN PLACE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€193,455
Area 82–158 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment with an ideal location at the intersection of the most popular areas of Bali - Berava and Seminyak. Apartments in the KIARA OCEAN PLACE residential complex are presented with modern cozy layouts ( 82-158 sq.m. ) with full finishes « turnkey ». With an available installment for 16 months. For residents of the complex there is a gym, swimming pool, business center and pool bar. Famous beach clubs such as Café Del Mar and Potato Head Beach Club are also within walking distance. The apartments are located in an ideal picturesque place with social infrastructure, which guarantees an annual income of 10-15%. Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€82,909
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Villa from the developer in a gated community in Ubud, Bali🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the unique culture of the island, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors all year round. Many people come here for permanent residence. There are several types of real estate for sale in the cottage settlement: - apartments - townhouses 100 m2 - villas 150 m2 - villas on individual projects The cottage village is located next to Parq Ubud, which means that within walking distance (2 minutes) you will have more than 8 restaurants, a co-working space, a gym, and regular cultural events at your disposal. The construction is carried out by a team of professionals in compliance with European standards, including waterproofing of the foundation and walls. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years. Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction is completed or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa is transferred to the owner with a full finish and plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Villas are rented out by a professional management company. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.
Residential complex LYVIN MELASTI APARTAMENTS
Residential complex LYVIN MELASTI APARTAMENTS
Legian, Indonesia
from
€268,994
Area 84 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Lyvin Melasti — is a premium indoor complex in the area of Melasti's beautiful beach. Melasti Beach is considered the best in Bali. Snow-white sand, blue water, luxurious bichlabs – all this is 5 minutes from Lyvin Melasti. The windows of the apartments overlook the bewitching ocean. Full finished apartments « turnkey » with neutral shades design, modern furniture, appliances, air conditioning, bathroom and plumbing. Infrastructure: - Closed territory; - Video surveillance; - Landscaping; - Gardens; - Pool; - Fitness center; - SPA; - A zone for yoga; - Lobby; - Cafe. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€113,309
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000
Residential complex THE TAMORA
Residential complex THE TAMORA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€154,423
Area 36–88 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! THETAMORA — is a multifunctional complex located in the heart of Changu, just 500 meters from the Finns Beach Club. The facility will work as a premium boutique hotel and will be managed by Tamora Group Management. The apartments in the complex are created by various modern layouts ( 36-88 sq.m. ), fully furnished and designer repairs in a minimalist style. They have many common amenities, such as shared gardens and terraces that provide secluded shelter and beautiful green views. On the roof is a five-star shared kitchen and dining room with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by the complex, the most modern social infrastructure is located: cafes, restaurants, a school, clubs, and mages. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa LYVIN BINGIN VILLAS
Villa LYVIN BINGIN VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€666,959
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! LYVIN BINGIN VILLAS is a closed residential complex in a beautiful forest in the Bingin area. The location of the villas is literally 100 meters from the beach. The main advantages of the Bingin area: developed infrastructure, lack of traffic jams, fresh air and the best beaches. Full-finished villas « turnkey » with perfect location, with ocean views, in a stunning forest, with clean air, coziness and atmosphere of the island. Infrastructure: -Combat pool -Private parking -Tropical shower -Zones for meditation and yoga -Barbecue areas -Landscaping -Protection and video surveillance 24/7 -Five star service on site The project was created for life, work and relaxation. For people who invest in quality of life today and think about stable income in the future. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Apart-hotel Atrium Lombok
Apart-hotel Atrium Lombok
Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€81,225
Area 33–116 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
A complex of designer apartments located in the heart of Lombok Island in the thriving tourist area of Kuta Mandalika. The new project is a luxury resort with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life on the territory. The complex is represented by 78 first-class apartments with 1.2 and 3 bedrooms in 12 different sizes and layouts, equipped with all the amenities of a modern residential complex. Magnificently decorated in tropical minimalist Mediterranean and Indonesian themes, the apartments meet a wide range of taste and style of their inhabitants. Each owner of the apartment has the opportunity to stay and receive passive income from renting a property. ROI is more than 10%, the annual capital growth in the area at the moment is 20%.
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€124,052
Agency: TRANIO
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema Parking The construction period of the complex is 20 months. Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years. Advantages Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year Average yield - 15% Location and nearby infrastructure Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance. The beach can be reached in 12-15 minutes.
Residential complex KIARA BEACHFRONT
Residential complex KIARA BEACHFRONT
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€213,722
Area 83–171 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Luxury KIARA BEACHFRONT apartments with service on Nusa Dua Beach. Apartments with an exclusive design and extraordinary ocean views, with « turnkey » with installments for 18 months will give real unforgettable sensations from life. The location and modernity of apartments guarantee an annual income of 10 - 15%. A wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitness lovers, coworking, a kids club for families with children and a landscape pool by the sea.   Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa DESA HUTS
Villa DESA HUTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€161,212
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa DESA HUTS is located in Umalas, 7 minutes from the beach! Umalas has a strong expat community with many excellent restaurants and cafes. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. Chic villa with turnkey decoration". With an interest-free initial contribution of 30%. The view opens onto the Balinese rice fields. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. The profitability of investments in the villa is from 19 to 33% per year ( payback for only 3-5 years ). -On the territory of the complex there is parking, as well as managers and security personnel. -Villas include a land plot of ( rent for 30 years + extension of the contract for 30 years ). -The developer offers villa management - 20%. Possible purchase by installments! Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Cottage village Mango Creek ROI 17-29
Cottage village Mango Creek ROI 17-29
Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€179,000
Completion date: 2024
Located in the heart of Kuta on the island of Lombok, the residential complex offers a charming combination of bohemian luxury and natural beauty. These villas are a real paradise where you can enjoy the serenity of the cool air of the jungle and bask in the warmth of the tropical sun, swimming in your own pool. The advantageous location of the complex, just a 5-minute drive from the city center, provides easy access to the vibrant local culture, exquisite restaurants and stunning beaches that this wonderful island has to offer. Villas with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms have their own private swimming pool, an enclosed kitchen and a spacious living room. Whether you are looking for a holiday residence or a lucrative investment, this property is bound to exceed your expectations. ROI in this complex is 17-29%, the annual rental income is 42,000€ - 69,600€ with an average occupancy rate of 75%
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€248,104
Agency: TRANIO
On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool, a bar and a restaurant. The residents have a fitness room and a spa, five-star hotel services. Features of the flats The interior of the apartments is thought out to the smallest detail in the best traditions of five-star hotels. The units have its own kitchen and a spacious closet. Facilities and equipment in the house smart home system controls lights, air conditioning, curtains or TV sensors automatically turn off the lights and air conditioning when you leave the unit bespoke handcrafted furniture natural italian marble and premium quality porcelain stoneware tiles Advantages Perpetual ownership of the property Projected occupancy of the complex - 90% and above High profitability and resale potential You can fully remotely rent out your property (15% of income goes to management) The management company takes care of all maintenance issues: security 24/7 maintenance and overhaul cleaning of the territory of the complex apartment cleaning, linen change ensuring the correct operation of all systems rental of property accrual of profitability to any current account payment of taxes provision of financial statements Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located 30 meters from the ocean in the most famous tourist area of Bali. All infrastructure for life and recreation is within walking distance from the complex. In 15 minutes is located one of the best water parks in all of Asia. In 3 minutes there is an equestrian club. You can also go surfing. Nearby there is a huge selection of cafes, bars and restaurants with a unique atmosphere. The coastline is 12 km long.
Residential complex LYVIN BINGIN HOTEL
Residential complex LYVIN BINGIN HOTEL
Bingin, Indonesia
from
€179,637
Area 37–87 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Closed complex LYVIN BINGIN HOTEL from modern apartments in a teak forest in the Bingin area. Beautiful and modern apartments with one and two bedrooms, completely with designer repairs and furniture. In the closed area there is a hotel with 50 rooms, a restaurant, spa, fitness, a rooftop pool and a green park area. Advantages of the complex: - Within walking distance of 2 beaches: Bingin Beach and Drealand Beach. - High-level restaurants are 10-15 minutes walk. - A 10-minute walk of golf courses, tennis courts and more than a hundred hectares of well-groomed areas for running and walking. - Lack of traffic and traffic jams. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€220,537
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the ocean and volcanoes. The residence features a panoramic terrace with a lounge area, a large gym, a yoga studio, a coworking area and a conference room, a roof-top infinity pool, a cinema, restaurants and bars, a spa center, a sauna, a kids' playground, a tropical garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Sound system TV Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of cafes and restaurant, near six popular beach clubs. Indian Ocean - 5 minutes drive Seminyak - 900 meters Supermarket - 50 meters Shops and spa - 1 minute International school - 3 minutes Shopping mall - 3 minutes
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Bali, Indonesia
Jelantik, Indonesia
from
€260,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and quiet area, 5 minutes away from Canggu, between the areas of Canggu and Seminyak, near cafes and clubs, shops, schools and kindergartens. International school - 5 minutes International kindergarten - 1 minute Tennis center - 4 minutes Supermarket - 1 minute Indian Ocean - 10 minutes drive International airport - 40 minutes drive
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€243,510
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a villa with a swimming pool and a lounge area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from the center of Ubud.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€137,836
Agency: TRANIO
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Facilities and equipment in the house grohe plumbing daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems king koil mattresses teak wood furniture blum austrian fittings Advantages Construction guarantee for 5 years High rental income The developer company will help with property management Payment plan: 50% - after signing the contract 5% - within 6 months from signing the contract 25% - upon completion of construction Location and nearby infrastructure Only 4 minutes to Batu Bolong beach. Nearby there are shops, cafes, restaurants, sports clubs, an international school and much more.
Residential complex Solar
Residential complex Solar
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€460,607
Area 186–275 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plumbing fixtures, Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems, and Teak Wood furniture. Construction warranty 5 years.
Residential complex Casa Anna
Residential complex Casa Anna
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2025
A Mediterranean-style villa complex set amidst lush green hills with panoramic views of the South Lombok coast. Due to the growing tourism in Lombok, the project is an attractive place for investment. Buyers have access to 1 and 2 bedroom villas, fully furnished, with their own swimming pool and ocean views. Thanks to a combination of elegance and simplicity and spacious interior spaces, residents will feel at ease, enjoying the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Investors can attract their own architectural team to build a villa of their dreams or trust the developer team. The term of sale of the villa is 6-8 months from the date of purchase of the land plot. Service & infrastructure: Private pool Parking Zone for meditation and yoga Barbecue area Security and video surveillance 24/7 Garden with landscape design Restaurant & bar
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€175,031
Area 75–108 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all the main locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view ( furniture, fitted kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, « smart house » ) system. On the territory there is a terrace with a swimming pool and sun loungers. The complex is rich in internal infrastructure: - spacious parking for cars and bikes; - reception desk, hosting guests; - coworking ( free for guests and owners ) for 30 seats; - cafe and bakery; - laundry room; - round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Advantages of the complex: - The complex is located in a very convenient place. This is a quiet street with quick access to all the main tourist areas of Bali: Seminyak, Changu, Kerobokan. - Just 10 minutes drive from the beaches of Batu-Belig, Berava, Petitenget. Pepito premium supermarket is 100 meters from the complex. - After completion of construction, the value of your property increases by at least 30%. Stable annual income of 12-18% ROI. LeaseHold 30 years. Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Area 200 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and managing it.
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€140,025
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Family villas on the stunning island of Bali in a cultural and developing capital with the picturesque nature of Ubuda. The villas are surrounded by tropical jungle, over a large area of 8,000 sq.m. There is everything you need for the development of your child: from creative studios to the Olympic pool and tennis court. The villas are rented with complete finished design repairs and furniture. Each villa has its own pool. The increase in value in the next 3-4 years by 30%. Ideal for accommodation or rental with an annual income of 15%. The complex has a very rich infrastructure for children and adults: - Dance, vocal, art studios. - Restaurants, cafes, fitness, yoga, beauty studio, coworking. - Tennis court, pool, basketball court, volleyball. The area is very developed by social infrastructure and educational institutions. Villas are in demand for daily rent. In a month, earnings are about 2500 $. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa NILA RESIDENCE
Villa NILA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€468,898
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Luxury villas in the NILA RESIDENCE award complex in the most prosperous area of Bali - Changu. Changu District is the most coveted tourist location. There is a lot of developed and social infrastructure, surf beaches. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment, annual growth of 10-15%. The complex is built of 19 premium villas in European style with different layouts of 2-3-4-6 bedrooms. Five minutes from the beach. The villas are fully furnished, with modern amenities « turnkey ». Each villa has its own pool. The villas are built of high quality building materials. Acquisition is possible with an interest-free installment for 12 months. Near the villas there is everything you need for a comfortable stay: restaurants, cafes, schools, popular beaches. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€327,215
Area 74–246 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The first luxury residence of LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE in Bali in the promising area of Uluvatu. The houses are located among the white rocks, with a complete repair of « turnkey » with stunning ocean views. With an interest-free installment of 24 months. Within walking distance of the beaches of Impossibles and Bingin. Bali is one of the most attractive for investment in real estate with high income potential. The complex is equipped with amenities for a comfortable stay: - 5 star personal concierge service - Hotel restaurant and two pools ( including 68-meter infinity-pool ) - Gym and Wellness Center - Kids Club - 24-hour security and full-time staff on site Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Designer villa in Canggu with volcano view
Villa Designer villa in Canggu with volcano view
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€211,879
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Modern designer villa in the most popular area of Bali - Canggu 🇮🇩 🔑 Equipped with furniture, appliances, and decor under the design project, as well as plants in the garden 📐 On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and a swimming pool with a terrace. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. On the roof - an extra rooftop space, with a gorgeous view, closed from the wind and excess sun. Land in a long-term lease for 29 years with an extension specified in the contract. 💯 Guaranteed rice field & Batur volcano view villa 🏗 The project of internatioonal team of engineers, designers, and builders with extensive experience and a rich portfolio. Villas are built under european standards. 🤵 There is a management company that takes over the management and guest services, including concierge. All this will allow you to rent a villa at a good price or make a profit. You can choose a villa already under construction or in a new pre-sale project at the best price (40% savings). Call or write for any questions you may have. For investments - from 1 million USD special conditions 🔥 Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible. Get in touch by WhatsApp  
Cottage village Mandala Eco Village
Cottage village Mandala Eco Village
Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2027
The most unusual and ambitious project on the southern coast of Lombok Island, consisting of 88 bamboo villas, located in the modern eco-village of the same name. The concept of the complex reflects a new more sustainable lifestyle aimed at environmentally oriented dynamics and in constant contact with the surrounding nature.  The project provides only 20% of the development of each site, including rainwater collection systems, natural heating and cooling, solar chimneys, water bodies and natural materials. The unique design of the villas from four different architectural studios Pablo Luna, WNA Studio, Dikarya Architect, Bio Arc harmoniously fits into the tropical surroundings. Each residential block is equipped with passive heating and cooling, has its own tropical garden, private pool, high ceilings and well ventilated spaces. Investments in this project — is not only a profitable investment with the possibility of generating income, but also the prospect of becoming part of a community of like-minded people built on the principles of nature conservation, sustainable lifestyle, holistic well-being, etc, social connections and personal growth. Growth of land and capital is 15-20%. When purchasing real estate, a residence permit in Indonesia is included. Service & infrastructure: Botanical garden Medical clinic International school Restaurants & cafes Public center Yoga-retrit Parking Private pools Security & video surveillance
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€174,592
Agency: TRANIO
We offer stylish furnished townhouses with terraces and swimming pools. The residence features a cafe, a co-working area, a kids' club, security. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet street, close to the main tourist areas, 10 minutes from beaches and 100 meters from a supermarket. Airport - 30 minutes Hospital - 23 minutes Kindergarten - 12 minutes International school - 7 minutes Berawa Beach - 8 minutes Restaurants - 8 minutes Beach clubs - 14 minutes Seminyak - 15 minutes Canggu - 15 minutes
Residential complex Serenity
Residential complex Serenity
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€179,637
Area 133–184 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-Ubud. The complex is located on an area of 2400 m2 and consists of 11 townhouses and 2 villas. The villas are equipped with a 25 m2 swimming pool, have a local area of 120 m2, and a terrace. The townhouses are equipped with 13 m2 swimming pools and have a local area of 30 m2.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
€294,050
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, around-the-clock concierge service and security. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants and bars. Bingin Beach - 5 minutes Padang Padang Beach - 7 minutes
Villa Tanah Barak
Villa Tanah Barak
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€331,637
Completion date: 2024
Tanah Barak - an investment-attractive project! Chic location! Tanah Wagak is located in an area with a high increase in real estate prices! Day rate: + 10% per year occupancy: + 16% per year Revenue: + 25% per year The villa complex is located in Changu, 5 minutes drive from the beach, 1 a minute walk from Fitness Plus and Enso Sushi, 2 minutes walk from the spa Amo Salon, a 10-minute walk from Revolver Cafe, Doppio and many restaurants, supermarkets, organic food stores. Our villas are designed to fit the highest safety and construction standards. We provide: structure guarantee, waterproofing, anti-thermal processing and general defects. 24-hour security and concierge service will provide safe and comfortable stay. Beautiful rufftop with fully functioning kitchen and spacious living room. Design furniture was custom-made specifically for villas. Ideal for business and for life! We are waiting for your applications! We will help you invest profitably!
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€192,534
Completion date: 2024
Profitable real estate in Bali for living and investing in the top location of Changu Changu is the pearl of the tourist part of Bali. This is the most popular and visited location, combining several different styles of recreation and life. The best cafes and restaurants, beach clubs and 5* hotels, top establishments with entertainment and sports infrastructure are concentrated here. In addition, Changu is rice fields on the slopes of mountains, a unique volcanic-colored beach, surf spots of various levels. In 2019, Forbes ranked Changu 4th in the TOP places on the planet ideal for living and investing! The area is located near three popular and colorful beaches. The average annual increase in the value of real estate in this area is 30%. The average annual rental price is growing by 15% per year. In 4 years, the value of land has increased by more than 300% A complex of designer apartments in the heart of Changgu The completion date is December 2024. After the completion of the construction, the apartments are taken over by a team of professionals with more than 15 years of experience in Bali. The apartments will be ready on a turnkey basis, no time and attention is required, the investor makes a profit. Remote access to a transparent personal account and all the data necessary to control the operation of the business will be provided. Payback. Optimistic - 5.4 years. Realistic - 6.7 years. Apartments of 60 sq.m without a swimming pool - 209 thousand. $ Apartments of 85 sq.m with a swimming pool - 259 thousand. $ Lease until 2048 with a further 25 years Durable finishing, designer furniture, plumbing More than 50 popular cafes and restaurants nearby 5 minutes by bike to Berawa beach 6 minutes by bike to the largest and most popular beach clubs: Atlas beach club and Finns beach club 5 minutes by bike to the water park Supermarkets and pharmacies within walking distance
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Balangan, Indonesia
from
€624,855
Agency: TRANIO
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the coast. The residence features a 5-star concierge service, around-the-clock security, a gym and a spa center, a business center with co-working, a swimming pool, a restaurant and a bar. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on one of the most popular and picturesque beaches, just a few minutes drive from the best beach clubs. Bali International Airport - 35 minutes Uluvatu Beach - 10 minutes Padang Padang Beach - 5 minutes
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€232,053
Area 221 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Samahita Group
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. The glazing length is 8.5 meters, while there are no partitions. You can enjoy sea views and night bali directly from the villa. In the villas, every inch was designed to create maximum comfort - the Russian architect in the premium real estate sector worked on the project. The villas at Sky Stars Ocean View are unique. Each villa offers panoramic sea views, the night in Bali and the runway at Bali Airport. You will see planes take off and land. Against the background of this species, mountains rise with a volcano. Sky Stars Ocean View is surrounded by the best beaches in Bali. Melasti, Dreamland Beach, Balangan Beach, Nyang Nyang, Jimbaran Beach and dozens of other beaches These will be the most technological villas in Bali, with a smart home system and remote property management via mobile applications. All electrical devices at home are fed into the application. Well, you don't have to go anywhere to turn on the air conditioning or backlighting by the pool, or open the curtains in the morning and give your friends access to yours when you haven't arrived. You can also use the complex service by setting the task for your manager using a mobile application. If you are abroad, you can be quiet for your villas. All income and financial reports from the rental of real estate come to your mobile application. Convenience, security and transparency of what most investors choose. 3 Types of villas are available in the complex: - single villas (9 villas in the complex). Living space from 85 to 104 square meters.m. area of 221 square meters.m. up to 270 square meters.m. Costs of $ 249,000 - double villa (6 villas in the complex). Living space from 107 to 135 square meters.m. Land area from 275 to 283 square meters.m. Costs of $ 309,000 - Villa with three bedrooms (4 villas in the complex). Living space from 419 to 450 square meters.m. Costs $ 490,000.
Villa SUNNY RESIDENCE
Villa SUNNY RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
€460,607
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SUNNY RESIDENCE - a complex of luxury villas in the protected area in Bukit. 6 minutes from Samsara Beach and 7 minutes to Pantai Beach. Villas with various spacious layouts with 3-4-5 bedrooms from 186 to 275 sq.m. With better furniture and designer repairs. Here you can observe a panoramic view of the picturesque nature. Stable annual income of 13-20% ROI. With an initial contribution of 50%. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€128,970
Area 58–108 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! BUWIT LOFT villas surrounded by rice fields in the popular and developed area of Changu. A short drive from Pererenan Beach, Nyani. Villas - 1/2-bedroom mini-lofts, as well as 1/2 sleeping lofts, which differ in area, are fully furnished on a turnkey basis. The villas are created in a minimalist style, in a modern design, where the space is optimized for better comfort. The minimum down payment is 10%. The payback period of villas for 5-6 years. Thanks to its location and modernity. The Changu district is very popular among tourists, but also very comfortable for permanent residence. The predicted ROI is about 15-17%. The complex is close to developed and social infrastructure: medical facilities, bars, clubs, cafes, schools, restaurants. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best Bali facilities for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SUNNY APART II
Residential complex SUNNY APART II
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,819
Area 47 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Elite residential complex SUNNY APART II with premium apartments in the developed Changu area, 300 meters from Berawa Beach. Design apartments to choose from light and dark colors are fully furnished. Each apartment offers stunning views of the sunset and the ocean. Payback of apartments for 4-6 years. A complex of 4 floors. Built near social and entertainment infrastructure. In the territory you can retire with nature, there is a lot of greenery in the territory. Complex infrastructure: - Kovorking; - Sports fields; - 4 pools; - 8 bars; - 5 restaurants. Annual rental growth in Bali is 20%, which guarantees a reliable investment. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SUNNY APART III
Residential complex SUNNY APART III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,819
Area 47 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments in a new complex on the ocean. ROI 20.66%, payback - 4-6 years Apartments with panoramic views of the picturesque nature of Bali. Fully finished « turnkey ». Planning with one and two bedrooms (50 - 60 sq.m.). The latest residential complex is located in the popular tourist area of Changu. Complex infrastructure: large pool, bar and rooftop lounge with sunset views, gym, restaurant, parking. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, tell everything about real estate in Bali and select according to your wishes. The consultation is absolutely FREE.
Villa UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT
Villa UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€239,516
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT is a 30 modern villa in the picturesque Umalas area. Villas with passive income of 17-24% per annum with « turnkey ». It is possible to choose a finish of three options: gray, light and minimalism. The villa has its own pool, two rooms for comfortable work, a parking space. Ideal for rental due to its location. Here is a quiet and cozy area surrounded by greenery. This villa will work for you for many years. With a minimum initial contribution of 25%. The infrastructure of the complex includes an international school, a kindergarten, a large tennis center, supermarkets and the most famous beaches in Bali ( Brava, Batu Bologn, Nelayan ).   Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable facilities in Bali! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€321,617
Agency: TRANIO
Investment townhouses in the Umalas area with volcano views. A complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent infrastructure and easy access to other popular locations in Bali: Seminyak, Canggu, Kerobokan. Complex infrastructure: Cafe Coworking area "Smart House" Kids club Laundry Golf carts Parking Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Kitchen appliances TV Advantages Projected rental yield 11.8% per annum Form of ownership: leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend Location and nearby infrastructure Quiet street in Umalas just 10 minutes drive from the beaches of Batu Belig, Berawa, Petitenget. A large Pepito supermarket is 300 meters away.
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€188,376
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool and a pool bar, a gym, a business center. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bali International Airport - 30 minutes Beach - 30 seconds Cafe - 30 seconds Beach club - 3 minutes
Apart-hotel Stylish Apartments in the Heart of Berawa
Apart-hotel Stylish Apartments in the Heart of Berawa
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€128,049
Area 42 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000
Residential complex EXCLUSIVE VILLA COLLECTION
Residential complex EXCLUSIVE VILLA COLLECTION
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€2,08M
Area 755–1 050 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The residential complex with chic villas EXCLUSIVE VILLA COLLECTION are located in Berava, the most popular in Bali. Spacious-plan villas: THE ATMAN - 755 sq.m. Ideal for those seeking room, luxury and peace. THE SAMADHI - 1,050.00 sq.m. For those who seek brilliance and serenity. Interior design is designed using exotic elements. Private pools, rooftop terraces and exquisite open living spaces. 18 month installment available. ROI 12 - 15%. Immerse yourself in an atmosphere of enjoyment and serenity thanks to easy access to the beach. Enjoy the sunset overlooking the ocean and tidy up your mind, soul and body. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€230,304
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA is 7 minutes from the popular Berava Beach in the modern Changu area. The villas are presented in two layout options: 70 and 110 sq.m. Studio with one and two bedrooms. The interior of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail. The ability to choose a design is light and dark. Panoramic view from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. Changu is the most popular area in Bali, famous among tourists. Stable annual income - 13-20%, payback - 4-6 years. Complex infrastructure: pool, cinema, bar / hookah. Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Bali. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Modern
Residential complex Modern
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€239,516
Area 112 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plumbing fixtures, Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems, and Teak Wood furniture. Construction warranty 5 years.
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€322,425
Area 81–162 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment in the unique residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA in the popular area of Bali - Berava. A feature of the complex is the largest pool in the world, 190 meters on the roof. The apartment has a « smart house » system. Finishing « turnkey » with design repairs and furniture. With an initial contribution of 30%. Also in the apartments on the balcony is a personal jacuzzi. Advantages of acquiring an apartment: - 500 meters from top beach clubs - Atlas and Finns - The ultra-high potential for increasing the cost of apartments in the construction process is 40-70%. - ROOFTOP infrastructure over 5000m2 - Profitability from leasing real estate 11-15% per annum for the first three years. The complex provides everything you need for life: places for recreation and work, a fitness center, SPA, several restaurants and bars, including a restaurant with fusion kitchens from the best chefs. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,403
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to clubs and a school, 35 minutes drive from the international airport.
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Area 350 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and managing it.
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€237,996
Agency: TRANIO
Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts, co-working space, a kids club for families with children and a seafront infinity pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Standard furniture package - from $19,600 Home appliances Modena Plumbing Toto All matte black Refrigerator LG Smart TV 50 inches DAIKIN air conditioners (2 pieces) Standard bed and mattress Standard bed linen Standard lighting Premium furniture package - from $26,140 MIELE induction hob with extractor and microwave KOHLER sanitary ware and terrazzo washbasin LG double door refrigerator with ice water dispenser Wine and glass holders Smart TV DAIKIN air conditioners (2 pieces) Smart curtains and lighting Bardi Smart Home HEVEYA organic latex mattress Infrastructure 5 minutes to Club Med Bali 7 minutes to Bali Mandara Toll Road 10 minutes to Bali National Golf Club 20 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport 15 minutes from the best 5-star hotels such as The St. Regis Bali Resort, Grand Hyatt, The Hilton, The Apurva Kempinski, and The Ritz-Carlton Bali. Location and nearby infrastructure Nusa Dua is a world famous beach destination located in the southern part of Bali. The area boasts miles of pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and plenty of water sports. Nusa Dua is also known for being home to many top 5 star resorts from major international chains. This area is ideal for those who are looking for a quiet and comfortable life, the ocean and beaches, views of stunning sunrises and all this in close proximity to the best attractions and infrastructure facilities (restaurants, sports clubs, shopping centers, etc.).
Residential complex SUNNY APART I
Residential complex SUNNY APART I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,819
Area 49 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SUNNY APART I premium residential complex is 300 meters from Batu Belig Beach in Changu District on Bali Island. Apartments are available with interior design and furniture. All apartments are rented with communications, quality finishes, household appliances and furniture. Acquisition of an apartment with an initial contribution of 50% and with an interest-free installment of 6 months. The complex is built of 4 floors in a modern architectural style. Here you can relax and enjoy nature with a beautiful surroundings. Near the complex there are all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay: cafes, sports and beach clubs, spa complexes, shops, schools and kindergartens, a parking, a swimming pool, a coworking. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. Therefore, it enjoys investment returns - 13-22%. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa ASAI VILLAGE
Villa ASAI VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€695,517
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Multifunctional villas ASAI VILLAGE with its own infrastructure, two minutes from Jimbaran Beach. Jimbaran Hill — is one of Bali's most promising areas. Quiet, away from busy roads. Nearby are only expensive world-class hotels and luxury villas. The villas are presented with modern layouts with a complete finish « turnkey » with a private pool and relaxation area. Also villas equipped with a zone for comfortable remote work. The right to lease for 25 years with the possibility of extension to 97 years. Infrastructure: - SPA; - Pool; - Bar; - A restaurant; - Massage room; - Fitness room; - Temple. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Bali! Consultation is FREE! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa in Canggu close to ocean volcano view
Villa in Canggu close to ocean volcano view
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€211,879
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Modern designer villa in the most popular area of Bali - Canggu 🇮🇩 🔑 Equipped with furniture, appliances, and decor under the design project, as well as plants in the garden 📐 On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and a swimming pool with a terrace. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. On the roof - an extra rooftop space, with a gorgeous view, closed from the wind and excess sun. Land in a long-term lease for 29 years with an extension specified in the contract. 💯 Guaranteed rice field & Batur volcano view villa 🏗 The project of international team of engineers, designers, and builders with extensive experience and a rich portfolio. Villas are built under European standards. 🤵 There is a management company that takes over the management and guest services, including concierge. All this will allow you to rent a villa at a good price or make a profit. You can choose a villa already under construction or in a new pre-sale project at the best price (40% savings). Call or write for any questions you may have. For investments - from 1 million USD special conditions 🔥 Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible. Get in touch by WhatsApp
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€330,806
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Cafe - 2 minutes Beach - 6 minutes Beach club - 10 minutes
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€294,050
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a townhouse with a large swimming pool, a parking, a garden, a view of rice fields. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - August, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of a residential area, within walking distance of the ocean, near bars and restaurants. Berawa Beach- 7 minutes drive Ocean - 15 minutes Recreation club - 4 minutes drive Beach club - 6 minutes drive
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
€207,273
Area 75–213 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 15 hectares, on which there will be restaurants, cafes, shops, a shopping center, a bakery, a co-working space, a spa, a sports complex, a school, a kindergarten, an infinity pool with ocean water, a helipad, a stable, as well as children's and sports grounds.
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€239,516
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Magnum Estate
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean! Apartments with a full finish, furniture and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view! The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with a good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions. Assignment offer from investor, price $60,000 lower than developer Magnum Residence Berawa. The object has a very good price growth potential! There is a delay until the end of construction. Any form of payment. Remote transaction possible. WhatsApp
Residential complex Azure
Residential complex Azure
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€82,909
Area 26–125 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school, and a swimming pool with ocean water.
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€100,412
Area 43–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000  
Villa MOA RESORT
Villa MOA RESORT
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€548,122
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The modern MOA RESORT villa is located in the popular Changu area. From Will, it is easily accessible to BERAWA and BATU BELIG and has easy access to UBUD, SEMINYAK, PETITENGET and AEROPORT. The villa is surrounded by rice fields and green nature. The villa is represented by a modern spacious layout of 270 sq.m. With turnkey finishing with an affordable initial interest-free installment of 10%. Large windows in the villa provide natural lighting for all rooms. Each villa has its own pool and garden. Chang is famous for its developed infrastructure and enjoys popularity at all ages, which provides investment attractiveness of more than 20%, payback in about 6-7 years. Complex amenities: - gym, yoga area, children's playground, coworking. Call or write, tell us everything about real estate in Bali and take a look at your wishes. The consultation is absolutely FREE. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€468,642
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the ocean and Agung Volcano. On the ground floor there is a private swimming pool, while on all other floors the apartments have a jacuzzi on the balcony. The residence features a spa center, a yoga studio, a white sandy beach 60 meters and a beach club, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness center, coworking. An excellent beach for swimming, as it is closed by reefs from waves, the longest promenade in Bali, along which you can walk or ride a bike. In addition, there is a port for speed boats and a pier for yachts. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the boat dock, within walking distance of cafes and restaurants. Large supermarket - 2 minutes Airport - 20 minutes International kindergarten - 10 minutes International school - 3 minutes Boutiques and spa - 30 meters Large medical center - 3 minutes drive Market - 5 minutes
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€170,425
Area 50 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments on the most beautiful shore of Bali. In the Uluvatu area. The complex has 600 villas. The complex will have a grand lagoon pool of 40 * 50 m in size. Apartments are created with complete comfort and minimalism. Acquisition of an apartment is possible with a minimum initial contribution of 40%. 20,000 square meters. m of infrastructure in one complex, including restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket and a gallery of branded boutiques. Also a kindergarten and a school. This project was created for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and an investment project. The investor receives net profit in any account and in any currency that is convenient for him. The developer transfers money every three months. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€194,808
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private entrances. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds. Facilities and equipment in the house Ceiling height - 4 m. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area, among tropical nature, 3 minutes drive from the nearest international school and 15 minutes away from an entertainment complex with restaurants, a spa center, a swimming pool and a gym. Ubud is the cultural and intellectual capital of the island.
Villa LA ROCA
Villa LA ROCA
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€2,62M
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Luxurious villas, on the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, overlooking the Indian Ocean, which can compete with the best 5-star resorts in the world. The villa is created with a modern interior design, furniture and new technology. With interest-free installment for 24 months. Each villa has an ultra-modern premium home theater, a games room, a spa with ocean views and a gym, facilities and a staff kitchen. Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa 2BR + pool, Denpasar, Bali. Off-plan.
Villa 2BR + pool, Denpasar, Bali. Off-plan.
Padangsambian, Indonesia
from
€82,909
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Off-plan new villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the island's unique culture, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors year-round. Many people come here for permanent residence. This is one of the best offers for a new villa on the island. Villa 80 m2 has two bedrooms, a kitchen living room, two bathrooms, and a private pool, which occupies a central place in the villa. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa will be with a full finish, plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Our company is ready to manage your villa. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
€230,304
Completion date: 2024
First-class duplex houses with rooftop areas of 140 m2 and 165 m2. The houses are fully equipped with premium appliances, plumbing fixtures and other innovative components of the level of 5-star hotels TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a first-class residential complex of 10 houses, with breathtaking views of the ocean. Located in Uluwatu, which owns the most beautiful beaches in Bali. TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a modern project that creates unique values for the client, which combines eco-friendly design solutions, energy-efficient materials with technology and high quality standards. Each townhouse has been designed with the highest quality standards in mind. We offer a turnkey solution to ensure the most comfortable living in every home. The high quality of materials and appliances guarantees the durability and reliability of the house for many years. The management company will provide profit and management of the facility for ROI and your comfort ULUWATU is an exclusive place that combines natural beauty and the most attractive beaches on the island of Bali. The TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU complex is located near the Bulgari Resort, in one of the most picturesque places in the world, which has long been synonymous with paradise in a quiet tropical corner. ULUWATU also offers world-class surfing and golf spots, many beaches with azure blue waters and white sand, panoramas from the peaks of one of the most beautiful islands in the world. On the ground floor of the villa there is a living room, a kitchen, a toilet room, as well as a swimming pool for relaxation. The first floor is designed with a height of 3.6 meters, which provides a unique feeling of spaciousness. The high quality of the materials and techniques used in the construction of this villa guarantees its durability and stability On the second floor there are two comfortable bedrooms and a bathroom. Each bedroom is provided with a mattress of the highest quality standards KING KOIL - for recovery in the process of sleep, and premium appliances. Each bedroom is decorated in a special style, which is complemented by wooden elements, and mirrors to the full height of the room. Large sliding windows, provide plenty of light A unique view and a large terrace with access to the rooftop, which will amaze you with its expanses and views, which offers an unforgettable view of the sunsets BUILT-IN WAREHOUSE, BACKYARD, PRIVATE POOL, EQUIPPED KITCHEN, PRIVACY, FURNISHED, BUILT-IN STORAGE, ADJACENT TERRITORY Location https://goo.gl/maps/EJ9c4K8tdb6FUdBU8?coh=178573&entry=tt Townhouses 140 sq.m - 250,000 thousand $ Townhouses 165 sq.m - 300,000 thousand $ It is possible to issue in Freehold

A new house or apartment in Indonesia: characteristics and advantages of purchase

Indonesia is a unique Asian country with snow-white beaches, tropical jungle, and many historical attractions. The country is a huge resort located on thousands of islands. Indonesia is rich in outdoor activities and has all the conditions for a peaceful life.

Real estate market characteristics

Indonesia is developing rapidly. Over the past 10 years, plenty of luxury villas and residential complexes have been built here. They all are constructed according to European standards. Local authorities pay special attention to using natural materials to preserve a clean environment. The new housing has spacious layouts. On the Realting.com platform, the area of most apartments in a new building in Indonesia starts from 60 sq. m., of villas — from 150-200 sq. m.

With only a passport and money, foreign citizens have the right to buy Indonesian housing both for personal use and for renting out. Transactions are carried out in local notary offices solely after a thorough check of the property’s legal compliance, which guarantees investment security for foreigners.

The main advantages of buying newbuilds in Indonesia

The main advantages of purchasing local real estate are:

  • life in a country with a stable economy and political situation;
  • all-year-round beach access. Even in winter, the temperature here is around 30 degrees Celsius;
  • a regular rise in prices of newbuilds in Indonesia by an average of 10-15% per year, which allows for a profitable resell after a few years; 
  • the opportunity to live in a private calm environment, when buying a detached villa or house).

The best places to buy newly built properties in Indonesia

Those who love urban life should consider the capital of the country, Jakarta. It is a huge metropolis that provides good career and education opportunities. Jakarta has the best apartments in new buildings in Indonesia. These are luxury apartments located in multi-story residential complexes with all the necessary facilities.

If you seek for a relaxing holiday, consider the popular Indonesian resorts Changu and Ungasan. They are located on the iconic tourist island of Bali with snow-white beaches and sky-blue water. You can buy Bali’s villas and apartments in new complexes on the Realting.com platform.

Realting.com
Go