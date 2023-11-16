A new house or apartment in Indonesia: characteristics and advantages of purchase
Indonesia is a unique Asian country with snow-white beaches, tropical jungle, and many historical attractions. The country is a huge resort located on thousands of islands. Indonesia is rich in outdoor activities and has all the conditions for a peaceful life.
Real estate market characteristics
Indonesia is developing rapidly. Over the past 10 years, plenty of luxury villas and residential complexes have been built here. They all are constructed according to European standards. Local authorities pay special attention to using natural materials to preserve a clean environment. The new housing has spacious layouts. On the Realting.com platform, the area of most apartments in a new building in Indonesia starts from 60 sq. m., of villas — from 150-200 sq. m.
With only a passport and money, foreign citizens have the right to buy Indonesian housing both for personal use and for renting out. Transactions are carried out in local notary offices solely after a thorough check of the property’s legal compliance, which guarantees investment security for foreigners.
The main advantages of buying newbuilds in Indonesia
The main advantages of purchasing local real estate are:
- life in a country with a stable economy and political situation;
- all-year-round beach access. Even in winter, the temperature here is around 30 degrees Celsius;
- a regular rise in prices of newbuilds in Indonesia by an average of 10-15% per year, which allows for a profitable resell after a few years;
- the opportunity to live in a private calm environment, when buying a detached villa or house).
The best places to buy newly built properties in Indonesia
Those who love urban life should consider the capital of the country, Jakarta. It is a huge metropolis that provides good career and education opportunities. Jakarta has the best apartments in new buildings in Indonesia. These are luxury apartments located in multi-story residential complexes with all the necessary facilities.
If you seek for a relaxing holiday, consider the popular Indonesian resorts Changu and Ungasan. They are located on the iconic tourist island of Bali with snow-white beaches and sky-blue water. You can buy Bali’s villas and apartments in new complexes on the Realting.com platform.