New buildings in Indonesia

Bukit, Indonesia

from €230,304

Completion date: 2024

First-class duplex houses with rooftop areas of 140 m2 and 165 m2. The houses are fully equipped with premium appliances, plumbing fixtures and other innovative components of the level of 5-star hotels TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a first-class residential complex of 10 houses, with breathtaking views of the ocean. Located in Uluwatu, which owns the most beautiful beaches in Bali. TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a modern project that creates unique values for the client, which combines eco-friendly design solutions, energy-efficient materials with technology and high quality standards. Each townhouse has been designed with the highest quality standards in mind. We offer a turnkey solution to ensure the most comfortable living in every home. The high quality of materials and appliances guarantees the durability and reliability of the house for many years. The management company will provide profit and management of the facility for ROI and your comfort ULUWATU is an exclusive place that combines natural beauty and the most attractive beaches on the island of Bali. The TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU complex is located near the Bulgari Resort, in one of the most picturesque places in the world, which has long been synonymous with paradise in a quiet tropical corner. ULUWATU also offers world-class surfing and golf spots, many beaches with azure blue waters and white sand, panoramas from the peaks of one of the most beautiful islands in the world. On the ground floor of the villa there is a living room, a kitchen, a toilet room, as well as a swimming pool for relaxation. The first floor is designed with a height of 3.6 meters, which provides a unique feeling of spaciousness. The high quality of the materials and techniques used in the construction of this villa guarantees its durability and stability On the second floor there are two comfortable bedrooms and a bathroom. Each bedroom is provided with a mattress of the highest quality standards KING KOIL - for recovery in the process of sleep, and premium appliances. Each bedroom is decorated in a special style, which is complemented by wooden elements, and mirrors to the full height of the room. Large sliding windows, provide plenty of light A unique view and a large terrace with access to the rooftop, which will amaze you with its expanses and views, which offers an unforgettable view of the sunsets BUILT-IN WAREHOUSE, BACKYARD, PRIVATE POOL, EQUIPPED KITCHEN, PRIVACY, FURNISHED, BUILT-IN STORAGE, ADJACENT TERRITORY Location https://goo.gl/maps/EJ9c4K8tdb6FUdBU8?coh=178573&entry=tt Townhouses 140 sq.m - 250,000 thousand $ Townhouses 165 sq.m - 300,000 thousand $ It is possible to issue in Freehold