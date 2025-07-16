  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia

Seminyak, Indonesia
$132,093
Last update: 29/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Kuta
  • Village
    Seminyak

About the complex

A new-format hotel complex for Bali: loft architecture and premium style combines with island's atmosphere of freedom.

The concept features two-level luxury apartments designed for those who seek uncompromising quality.

Private infrastructure, high ceilings and thoughtful design transform each unit into a space for living and inspiration.

The complex amenities:

  • cafe and bar
  • modern fitness center
  • spa area and jacuzzi
  • swimming pool with a lounge area
  • conference room
  • cozy kids' club

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Advantages

10% - guaranteed income during the construction period.

Down payment - 20% or 40%.

The developer had collected a PBG certificate (building permit), and sale was launched only after certificating.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the heart of Seminyak, a a vibrant and sophisticated Beraban area, where fashion, gastronomy, nightlife, and beach style converge. Beach clubs, popular restaurants, spa areas, shops and all urban infrastructure are within immediate proximity.

  • Beach club - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Seminyak, Indonesia

