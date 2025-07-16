Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia

A new-format hotel complex for Bali: loft architecture and premium style combines with island's atmosphere of freedom.

The concept features two-level luxury apartments designed for those who seek uncompromising quality.

Private infrastructure, high ceilings and thoughtful design transform each unit into a space for living and inspiration.

The complex amenities:

cafe and bar

modern fitness center

spa area and jacuzzi

swimming pool with a lounge area

conference room

cozy kids' club

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Advantages

10% - guaranteed income during the construction period.

Down payment - 20% or 40%.

The developer had collected a PBG certificate (building permit), and sale was launched only after certificating.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the heart of Seminyak, a a vibrant and sophisticated Beraban area, where fashion, gastronomy, nightlife, and beach style converge. Beach clubs, popular restaurants, spa areas, shops and all urban infrastructure are within immediate proximity.