Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$420,609
;
18
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27051
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2465955
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

The luxury complex of villas, located in a prestigious area of Bali, is created for long-term living and investment. Perfect hotel-style service, where every wish is fulfilled seamlessly. European building quality standards, which predefine the result. Use the charm of the architectural minimalism, where comfort reaches truly unparalleled heights.

Feel ultimate privacy and serenity.

The airy blend of the minimalist design and captivating smooth shapes. Floor-to-ceiling windows with a breathtaking view of the ocean. Natural materials, thoroughgoing ergonomics and increased focus on comfort. A private swimming pool is the por symbol of luxury in the heart of your own prestigious residence.

Features:

  • ocean view
  • restaurant
  • spa center
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the international airport and the first express way, 5-star hotels, a supermarket, the best beaches for recreation and surfing (Melasti, Uluwatu, Padang Padang, Balangan), fashionable beach clubs.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia

