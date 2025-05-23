  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group

Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$140,000
BTC
1.6652721
ETH
87.2840320
USDT
138 415.8308163
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26362
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 003236
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years.

Financial advantages:

Annual yield - from USD 37,059
Net profit per year - from USD 18,333
ROI - 15.1%
Capitalization - 22.3%
Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group.

A unique complex of 16 boutique villas in tropical nature, in one of the most prestigious corners of Bali.

Ubud - this part of the island harmoniously combines natural landscapes, developed infrastructure and convenient access to the key attractions of Bali.

Number of bedrooms: 1, 2
Area: 63 m2 to 116 m2
Furnishings: fully furnished

One bedroom villa 63 m2 - 140,000 USD
Two bedroom villa 116 m2 - 240,000 USD

Down payment - 30%
No interest installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Infinity pool
Restaurant with healthy menu

SPA
Jacuzzi with waterfall
Yoga area
Cinema and outdoor patio
Concierge service
24/7 security

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Villa Hey Yolo
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$147,000
Villa Village
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$175,000
Villa RIVER VILLA
Cemagi, Indonesia
from
$1,85M
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$220,000
You are viewing
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Villa in a stylish project in Bali in the Bukit area. ROI - 15%. The villa is suitable for both investment for rent and for the second home format. Villa XO Pandawa Villas for those who value an active lifestyle and style. A gated community of villas with ocean views. Villa 2 minute…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 307–378 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Profitability from rental: 13-20%. Increase in land value up to 15% per year. Leasehold for 30 years. The villa is built from high quality materials. Full turnkey finishing , furnished. Advantages of a villa in a top location. Vill…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 116 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. The average return on the market is 15%. Rental yield up to 22%. Fully furnished villa with amenities in Bukit area. Payment terms: 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%, interest-free payment…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications