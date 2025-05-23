Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group

New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years.

Financial advantages:

Annual yield - from USD 37,059

Net profit per year - from USD 18,333

ROI - 15.1%

Capitalization - 22.3%

Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group.

A unique complex of 16 boutique villas in tropical nature, in one of the most prestigious corners of Bali.

Ubud - this part of the island harmoniously combines natural landscapes, developed infrastructure and convenient access to the key attractions of Bali.

Number of bedrooms: 1, 2

Area: 63 m2 to 116 m2

Furnishings: fully furnished

One bedroom villa 63 m2 - 140,000 USD

Two bedroom villa 116 m2 - 240,000 USD

Down payment - 30%

No interest installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Infinity pool

Restaurant with healthy menu

SPA

Jacuzzi with waterfall

Yoga area

Cinema and outdoor patio

Concierge service

24/7 security