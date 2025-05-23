Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group

New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years.
Financial advantages:
Annual yield - from USD 37,059
Net profit per year - from USD 18,333
ROI - 15.1%
Capitalization - 22.3%
Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group.
A unique complex of 16 boutique villas in tropical nature, in one of the most prestigious corners of Bali.
Ubud - this part of the island harmoniously combines natural landscapes, developed infrastructure and convenient access to the key attractions of Bali.
Number of bedrooms: 1, 2
Area: 63 m2 to 116 m2
Furnishings: fully furnished
One bedroom villa 63 m2 - 140,000 USD
Two bedroom villa 116 m2 - 240,000 USD
Down payment - 30%
No interest installments until the end of construction
Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.
Infrastructure:
Infinity pool
Restaurant with healthy menu
SPA
Jacuzzi with waterfall
Yoga area
Cinema and outdoor patio
Concierge service
24/7 security