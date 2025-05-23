  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
$114,337
19
ID: 26194
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448110
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

Presale of a new block of apartments in a first-class residential complex. There is a choice of studios, apartments and penthouses. Some apartments have direct access to the communal pool or a private pool.

The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments and penthouses. Some apartments have an access to the communal swimming pool or a private pool.

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Running track around the complex
  • Golf carts to Batu Bolong Beach
  • Roof-top swimming pool with picturesque views, sun loungers and a bar
  • Kids' pool
  • Cascade waterfalls
  • Yoga area
  • SPA-zone (sauna, hamam, jacuzzi, massages)
  • Restaurant
  • Cinema

Ownership: leasehold for 26 years + extension for 20 years.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Advantages
  • Guaranteed income under the contract is 8% for the first 30 buyers.
  • Daily rent yield - 10-16%.
  • No duration of stay limits.
  • Interest-free payments for 21 months.
  • The project is being built in zone C1, which allows for tourism and commercial activities and allows the use of real estate for personal residence.
Infrastructure
  • 2 km from the ocean + located in the center of Canggu. This is an ideal location for daily and monthly rentals on Airbnb and other booking services.
  • top surf spots. This is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bali.
  • best beach clubs on the island
  • shopping center
  • night clubs and bars
  • grocery stores
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 4 minutes drive away from the beach. Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

