Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia

Presale of a new block of apartments in a first-class residential complex. There is a choice of studios, apartments and penthouses. Some apartments have direct access to the communal pool or a private pool.

Infrastructure of the complex:

Running track around the complex

Golf carts to Batu Bolong Beach

Roof-top swimming pool with picturesque views, sun loungers and a bar

Kids' pool

Cascade waterfalls

Yoga area

SPA-zone (sauna, hamam, jacuzzi, massages)

Restaurant

Cinema

Ownership: leasehold for 26 years + extension for 20 years.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Guaranteed income under the contract is 8% for the first 30 buyers.

Daily rent yield - 10-16%.

No duration of stay limits.

Interest-free payments for 21 months.

The project is being built in zone C1, which allows for tourism and commercial activities and allows the use of real estate for personal residence.

2 km from the ocean + located in the center of Canggu. This is an ideal location for daily and monthly rentals on Airbnb and other booking services.

top surf spots. This is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bali.

best beach clubs on the island

shopping center

night clubs and bars

grocery stores

The property is located 4 minutes drive away from the beach. Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance.