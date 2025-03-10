Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia

Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential details, creating an ambiance of elegance and serenity. Professionally designed layouts ensure functionality and comfort. The details inside and outside the house are thought through with a commitment to durability.

Leasehold for 32 years with a guaranteed right to extend for 15 years at the market price of the plot.

The longest 5,5 km bicycle and pedestrian path along the seafront

International schools

Kindergartens and after school activity centers

Quick access to medical care

InfrastructureLocation and nearby infrastructure

Sanur is one of the most developed agglomerations in Bali with a well-developed infrastructure and all the necessary amenities for living and recreation. All essential facilities are located within a 5-20 minute drive from residence. The best choice for families and those who prefer calm and safe vacation.