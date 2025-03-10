  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

Bukit, Indonesia
from
$124,938
14/04/2025
$124,167
13/04/2025
$124,239
12/04/2025
$124,701
11/04/2025
$127,521
10/04/2025
$128,040
09/04/2025
$128,683
08/04/2025
$128,603
06/04/2025
$128,678
05/04/2025
$127,507
04/04/2025
$129,210
03/04/2025
$130,643
02/04/2025
$130,369
01/04/2025
$130,073
30/03/2025
$129,675
29/03/2025
$130,644
28/03/2025
$131,120
27/03/2025
$130,661
26/03/2025
$130,578
25/03/2025
$130,132
24/03/2025
$129,687
;
14
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21020
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2387742
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Village
    Bukit

About the complex

The 40 m2 townhouses have a fenced plot of 100 m2 with a swimming pool and a recreation area. The complex has a communal swimming pool, a coffee shop and a co-working area.

Leasehold - 30 years. Construction period: 12 months.

Payment plan:

  • On the day of signing the contract 30% of the first payment under the development contract + the full cost of the land lease contract
  • Second payment - 20%
  • Third payment - 20%
  • Fourth payment - 20%
  • Fifth payment - 5%
  • Last payment - 5%

Approximately 6-8 weeks for each stage

Features of the flats

The loft-style interior with panoramic windows and a view of the statue perfectly complements the brutal exterior of the townhouses. The stylish leather Chesterfield sofa fits perfectly into the 4.5-meter-high space, and for convenience there are 2 large closets. The layout of the townhouses includes a bedroom on the mezzanine, a bathroom, a workspace, a kitchen, and a stress-relief corner.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Within walking distance is the famous authentic Italian restaurant Casa Asia, which has been owned and operated by Italians for over 12 years. Nearby is a walking park with panoramic views of the entire island.

Bukit, Indonesia

