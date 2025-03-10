Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

The 40 m2 townhouses have a fenced plot of 100 m2 with a swimming pool and a recreation area. The complex has a communal swimming pool, a coffee shop and a co-working area.

Leasehold - 30 years. Construction period: 12 months.

Payment plan:

On the day of signing the contract 30% of the first payment under the development contract + the full cost of the land lease contract

Second payment - 20%

Third payment - 20%

Fourth payment - 20%

Fifth payment - 5%

Last payment - 5%

Approximately 6-8 weeks for each stage

Features of the flats

The loft-style interior with panoramic windows and a view of the statue perfectly complements the brutal exterior of the townhouses. The stylish leather Chesterfield sofa fits perfectly into the 4.5-meter-high space, and for convenience there are 2 large closets. The layout of the townhouses includes a bedroom on the mezzanine, a bathroom, a workspace, a kitchen, and a stress-relief corner.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Within walking distance is the famous authentic Italian restaurant Casa Asia, which has been owned and operated by Italians for over 12 years. Nearby is a walking park with panoramic views of the entire island.