Apart hotel Prima Residence

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$189,000
BTC
2.2481174
ETH
117.8334432
USDT
186 861.3716020
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12 1
ID: 28101
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

**PRIMA RESIDENCE** is a premium residential complex by the creators of Citadince Hotel, located in the heart of Batu Bolong, just 300 meters from the ocean. The Canggu area, where the project is situated, is the epicenter of Bali's surf culture and a popular spot among tourists and expats. Legendary beach clubs like FINNS BEACH CLUB and ATLAS BEACH CLUB, as well as numerous restaurants, bars, and shops, are within walking distance.

 

**About the Project:**

PRIMA RESIDENCE is an outstanding architectural project inspired by Asian aesthetics. The complex combines modern design with elements of nature: the facades are adorned with vertical gardens, while open balconies and curvilinear panels create a sense of movement and lightness. The project includes 120 DELUXE category apartments, designed for enhanced comfort for both short-term stays and long-term living.

 

**Layouts and Prices:**

*   **One-Bedroom Apartments:** 50 sq. m, starting price from $189,000.

*   **Two-Bedroom Apartments:** 93.1 sq. m, starting price from $378,000.

All apartments feature a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and terrace.

 

**Amenities:**

The complex rooftop features a panoramic swimming pool with ocean views, a restaurant, a bar, and a conference room. The project also includes a gym and leisure areas. This unique infrastructure makes PRIMA RESIDENCE attractive to both tourists and business guests.

 

**Management:**

The management company is the international leader Colliers, ensuring high service standards and stable returns. The project is integrated with platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Agoda, guaranteeing high occupancy rates.

 

**Investment Potential:**

*   **Average Annual Net Profit:** $51,643.

*   **Payback Period:** 6.5 years.

*   **Annual Return:** from 13.4%.

*   **Property Value Appreciation:** 40-50% during the construction phase.

 

**The Team:**

The project is developed by an experienced builder with 20+ years of expertise in construction in Bali, whose projects include the Citadince Hotel near Berawa Beach.

 

**Completion Date:**

Q3 2027.

 

PRIMA RESIDENCE is a unique opportunity to invest in Bali real estate that combines luxury, comfort, and high profitability. The project is ideal for those who value premium quality of life and stable financial prospects.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.4
Price per m², USD 4,147
Apartment price, USD 209,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 93.1
Price per m², USD 4,275
Apartment price, USD 398,000

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Video Review of apart-hotel Prima Residence

