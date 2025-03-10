  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesia
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

Villas in an ideal holiday location for investment, relaxing holidays and living.

The project is at pre-sale stage. After the start of sales the entry threshold will increase significantly.

The price of the villas includes finishing, furniture and appliances. Available instalments 30/70.

Personal concierge service: restaurant reservations, individual yoga classes, in-villa spa, breakfasts and romantic dinners from own restaurant complex.

The developer's management company estimates the occupancy rate of units in the project at 70-80%.

The developer's yield estimates range from 12% per annum with an average daily rental rate of $180-200.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ungasan, Melasti is an area appreciated for its privacy, cosy restaurants with authentic cuisine, beautiful beaches and surfing spots.

A large proportion of Bali photos are taken here, and Melasti Beach is considered one of the most picturesque beaches on the island.

2 minutes by bike to Melasti Beach, 14 minutes to Savaya Bali Resort, 25 minutes to the international airport.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia

