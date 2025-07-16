Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

It is not just an apart hotel, but a cultural space that immerses guests in the rich heritage of Bali. The concept is based on the idea of combining traditional architecture, art and crafts with modern comforts. Here, every element - from the design of the rooms to the service - reflects the authentic Balinese aesthetics and philosophy.

electric scooter and bicycle rental

personalized concierge service (excursions, restaurants, spa booking)

individual photo sessions with professional photographers in unique locations

Completion - October, 2025.

all necessary furniture of high quality

a full range of household appliances and dished from leading brands

air conditioning

premium cosmetics of local production

quality interior items from local craftsmen

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

3% discount applies for 100% payment

ROI - 11-16%

The project is being built on the pink soil and is suitable for daily rent.

Warranties:

construction - 7 years.

finishing and appliances - 1 year.

Additional charges:

Notary and lawyers - 1-2%.

Annual tax (PBB) - 0.5%.

Utility payments and service fee - according to the complex tariff.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal location in the heart of Ubud allows to stay in the center of cultural and gastronomic life, preserving the atmosphere of seclusion and tranquility. The best restaurants, art galleries, yoga studios and famous rice terraces are within walking distance.

Ubud is an ancient city of artisans and the spiritual heart of the island, where thousands of people come to reconnect with their true selves. The unique charm of Ubud, home to the finest restaurants, local artisan workshops, and art galleries, attract tens of thousands of tourists every year.