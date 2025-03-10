  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia

Pererenan, Indonesia
ID: 21010
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2276884
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Pererenan

About the complex

A luxurious villa with a spacious rooftop lounge area overlooking the ocean, a tropical garden and an infinity pool is offered. High-quality finishes, premium materials, successful design solutions - all the best is realized in this project.

An incredible five-room villa is distinguished not only by its unique design, but also by its features, thoughtful details and high-tech construction, which makes it an ideal place to live or a reliable investment.

The villa consists of 2 separate buildings, where a large company or several families can comfortably accommodate. Its design is a combination of natural materials and chic industrial finishes, which create a fresh and timeless look.

The residence has 24-hour security and concierge service.

The villa was delivered in the spring of 2024, fully equipped and ready for rent.

Features of the flats

The spacious rooftop lounge offers unforgettable views not only of the ocean (located 100 meters away), but also of the river.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The villa is located in a gated community in the green area of ​​Pererenan village. Despite the rice fields and the ocean on all sides, the villa is located close to Canggu, which means that all the infrastructure for living and relaxing in the tourist center of Bali is very close.

  • Pererenan Beach - 2 minutes
  • Restaurant - 2 minutes
  • Canggu Beach - 5 minutes
  • Beach club - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Pererenan, Indonesia

Ask all your questions
