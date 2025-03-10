Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia

Locations can be premium, sought-after, strategic, or exceptional. In the most sought-after point of the island, just 2 minutes from the island's famous beach - Uluwatu, hotel property with ocean views and a limited number of units is being built. The task for the architects was to create something new that is not yet offered in Bali. The team took advantage of constructivist solutions and integrated them into the tropical nature of southern Bali. Also, only 40% of the territory is built up; all large trees on the site remain untouched.

The apartment complex is located on an area of ​​57 acres. It includes 44 spacious apartments. Each unit offers direct views of the ocean from two opposite sides of the complex. The architecture is integrated into nature, all greenery occupies 60% of the complex.

Lease terms: 35 years included in the contract, plus 20 years of fixed renewal.

Features of the flats

The living room space is filled with soft shades of terracotta, solid teak furniture and modern elements. The living room focuses on natural materials travertine and wood.

Integrated appliances and modern fittings in the kitchen keep the space feeling spacious without feeling overcrowded. Silent closing mechanisms and smooth movement of cabinets emphasize the focus on comfortable living.

The bathroom is divided into two parts: the shower and toilet are in a separate area, and the sink and bathtub are integrated into the space of the main bedroom. A bathtub is associated with relaxation, so the ocean view and its placement in the bedroom are key elements of our concept, where we offer guests a unique experience.

Ceilings up to 5.2 meters

Botanical garden

Swimming pool 300 m2

Infrastructure and service of a 5* hotel

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

The developer also provides guests with impeccable service and will provide owners with a high income. The developer takes over project management, providing comprehensive turnkey services, including hotel services and the creation of the necessary infrastructure.

Development

Market analysis

Project development

Documentation approval

Construction

Quality control

Furnishings

Commissioning

Full management

Marketing

Hotel customer service

Maintenance

24/7 security

Cleaning

Monthly reports for investors

Support of income payments

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Uluwatu area is a picturesque area in the southwest of Bali, which is rapidly growing around the beach of the same name and the surrounding area. Modern restaurants, shops, spas, fitness centers and other expat-oriented services are appearing here at a rapid pace. Now this is one of the fastest growing locations in Bali.