Residential complex Terracotta

Petulu, Indonesia
$110,000
21
ID: 26110
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • Village
    Petulu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Русский Русский

Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technology in the Ubud area!
High yield: 12-16% per annum!
Installments available!
Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!

Ubud is the cultural heart of Bali, where the jungle, rice terraces and spiritual atmosphere are combined with art galleries, cozy cafes and yoga studios. ADVA is not just housing, but a thoughtful space for a comfortable life and profitable investments.

Facilities: full automation of lighting, climate control and safety management through a mobile application, a swimming pool for rest and relaxation, a modern fitness center, coworking and yoga areas, a protected area with video surveillance, energy-efficient solutions to save costs.

Premium location:
ADVA Terracotta is located next to Parq Ubud Park and just 10 minutes from the center of Ubud. It is a strategically convenient place that combines silence and proximity to cultural and tourist attractions.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Petulu, Indonesia

Residential complex Terracotta
Petulu, Indonesia
$110,000
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications