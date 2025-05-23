Residential complex Terracotta

Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technology in the Ubud area!

High yield: 12-16% per annum!

Installments available!

Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!

Ubud is the cultural heart of Bali, where the jungle, rice terraces and spiritual atmosphere are combined with art galleries, cozy cafes and yoga studios. ADVA is not just housing, but a thoughtful space for a comfortable life and profitable investments.

Facilities: full automation of lighting, climate control and safety management through a mobile application, a swimming pool for rest and relaxation, a modern fitness center, coworking and yoga areas, a protected area with video surveillance, energy-efficient solutions to save costs.

Premium location:

ADVA Terracotta is located next to Parq Ubud Park and just 10 minutes from the center of Ubud. It is a strategically convenient place that combines silence and proximity to cultural and tourist attractions.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.