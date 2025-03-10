Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

A project with a distinctive and unique architecture inspired by traditional Bali clay craft in the spiritual center of the island.

A complex of apartments and townhouses in Bali, where traditional Indonesian features and modern architectural innovations come together.

The project features 28 1-bedroom apartments and 12 townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. There is also a reception area and over 60 car and bicycle parking spaces.

Land tenure: Leasehold 25 years (Renewable)

Conservative annual ROI - 12-17%

Management company solves all logistical and legal issues.

Rental yield up to 20% at a rate of about $150 per day and occupancy up to 79%. Estimated value increase during construction period - up to 25%.

Tranio experts' analysis showed that in terms of the combination of infrastructure and price per square meter, the project surpasses its neighboring analogues in the location. The average price per square meter in competitive properties in Ubud is about $2,500, which is 20% more expensive than in this project.

The developer provides a 5-year warranty on the building structure. The property is insured by the Swiss insurance company ZURICH against material damage and natural disasters.

The project has its own management company with a concierge service. All units are rented out fully finished and furnished. The investor receives a unit ready for rent.

Interest-free installments are available 30/30/30/10.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, picturesque views and jungle, many international schools and development centres for children.

Restaurants, Parq Ubud, spa - everything is 2-5 minutes from the complex. 10 minutes to the center of Ubud.

Property is in rental demand: Ubud hosts regular tours to explore the authentic culture of the island.