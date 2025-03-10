Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

A project with a distinctive and unique architecture inspired by traditional Bali clay craft in the spiritual center of the island.
A complex of apartments and townhouses in Bali, where traditional Indonesian features and modern architectural innovations come together.
The project features 28 1-bedroom apartments and 12 townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. There is also a reception area and over 60 car and bicycle parking spaces.
Land tenure: Leasehold 25 years (Renewable)
Conservative annual ROI - 12-17%
Management company solves all logistical and legal issues.Advantages
Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, picturesque views and jungle, many international schools and development centres for children.
Restaurants, Parq Ubud, spa - everything is 2-5 minutes from the complex. 10 minutes to the center of Ubud.
Property is in rental demand: Ubud hosts regular tours to explore the authentic culture of the island.