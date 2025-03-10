Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

  1. Realting.com
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$210,664
18/05/2025
$210,664
17/05/2025
$209,887
16/05/2025
$210,027
14/05/2025
$211,718
13/05/2025
$209,461
11/05/2025
$209,008
10/05/2025
$209,707
09/05/2025
$208,004
08/05/2025
$207,247
07/05/2025
$207,964
14/04/2025
$207,031
13/04/2025
$207,152
12/04/2025
$207,923
11/04/2025
$212,624
10/04/2025
$213,489
09/04/2025
$214,561
08/04/2025
$204,217
06/04/2025
$204,338
05/04/2025
$202,477
04/04/2025
$205,181
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 14754
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2348782
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

A project with a distinctive and unique architecture inspired by traditional Bali clay craft in the spiritual center of the island.

A complex of apartments and townhouses in Bali, where traditional Indonesian features and modern architectural innovations come together.

The project features 28 1-bedroom apartments and 12 townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. There is also a reception area and over 60 car and bicycle parking spaces.

Land tenure: Leasehold 25 years (Renewable)

Conservative annual ROI - 12-17%

Management company solves all logistical and legal issues.

Advantages
  • Rental yield up to 20% at a rate of about $150 per day and occupancy up to 79%. Estimated value increase during construction period - up to 25%.
  • Tranio experts' analysis showed that in terms of the combination of infrastructure and price per square meter, the project surpasses its neighboring analogues in the location. The average price per square meter in competitive properties in Ubud is about $2,500, which is 20% more expensive than in this project.
  • The developer provides a 5-year warranty on the building structure. The property is insured by the Swiss insurance company ZURICH against material damage and natural disasters.
  • The project has its own management company with a concierge service. All units are rented out fully finished and furnished. The investor receives a unit ready for rent.
  • Interest-free installments are available 30/30/30/10.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, picturesque views and jungle, many international schools and development centres for children.

Restaurants, Parq Ubud, spa - everything is 2-5 minutes from the complex. 10 minutes to the center of Ubud.

Property is in rental demand: Ubud hosts regular tours to explore the authentic culture of the island.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back
Other complexes
