The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view of the sea.

developer offers the services of a management company

construction technologies adapted to the tropical climate

quality control system

warranty after completion of construction

insurance against natural disasters

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua is a superb area with luxury hotels, spas, golf courses, and clean sandy beaches.