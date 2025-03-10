  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

Pecatu, Indonesia
$139,930
ID: 19732
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2336969
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

About the complex

A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes:

  • Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas.
  • First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, entertainment space, Epicerie grocery store, bakery, 4 retail stores, restaurant.
  • Second floor - coworking space, recording studio, 2 content studios.
  • Third floor - gym, spa with sauna, hammam and ice bath, yoga studio.

Type of ownership - leasehold 35 years. The largest developer in Bali with 17 years of experience.

Apartment types:

  • Muse: 34 m2, price $138,230
  • Muse Deluxe: 38 m2, price $155,610
  • Echo: 39 m2, price $160,992
  • Echo Deluxe: 44 m2, price $181,632
  • ClubRoom: 68 m2, price $314,730
  • ClubRoom Deluxe: 76 m2, price $351,757
  • HighRoller: 121 m2, price $498,771
Features of the flats

The complex includes:

  • 160 rooms with an area of 34 m2
  • 78 rooms with an area of 38 m2
  • 4 rooms with an area of 39 m2
  • 4 rooms with an area of 44 m2
  • 2 rooms with an area of 68 m2
  • 1 room with an area of 76 m2
  • 1 room with an area of 126 m2

Each room is fully furnished and equipped, including a wardrobe, desk, 55-inch TV, mini-bar.

Advantages

Installment plan for 24 months

Free owner stay 14 or 21 days

Income distribution 35% owner and 65% management company

Professional management company will take care of all the issues:

  • full facility maintenance
  • payment of utility services
  • recruitment and personnel management
  • maintenance of public spaces and common areas
  • property repair
  • payment of taxes
  • attracting clients
Location and nearby infrastructure

Previously, the Uluwatu area was in demand only among surfers, but now it is filled with luxurious beach clubs, restaurants and cafes.

  • 5 minutes - beaches Bingin, Padang Padang, Thomas
  • 10 minutes - Uluwatu beach
  • 30 minutes - Ngurah Rai International Airport

Pecatu, Indonesia

