Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes:
- Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas.
- First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, entertainment space, Epicerie grocery store, bakery, 4 retail stores, restaurant.
- Second floor - coworking space, recording studio, 2 content studios.
- Third floor - gym, spa with sauna, hammam and ice bath, yoga studio.
Type of ownership - leasehold 35 years. The largest developer in Bali with 17 years of experience.
Apartment types:
- Muse: 34 m2, price $138,230
- Muse Deluxe: 38 m2, price $155,610
- Echo: 39 m2, price $160,992
- Echo Deluxe: 44 m2, price $181,632
- ClubRoom: 68 m2, price $314,730
- ClubRoom Deluxe: 76 m2, price $351,757
- HighRoller: 121 m2, price $498,771
Features of the flats
The complex includes:
- 160 rooms with an area of 34 m2
- 78 rooms with an area of 38 m2
- 4 rooms with an area of 39 m2
- 4 rooms with an area of 44 m2
- 2 rooms with an area of 68 m2
- 1 room with an area of 76 m2
- 1 room with an area of 126 m2
Each room is fully furnished and equipped, including a wardrobe, desk, 55-inch TV, mini-bar.
Advantages
Installment plan for 24 months
Free owner stay 14 or 21 days
Income distribution 35% owner and 65% management company
Professional management company will take care of all the issues:
- full facility maintenance
- payment of utility services
- recruitment and personnel management
- maintenance of public spaces and common areas
- property repair
- payment of taxes
- attracting clients
Location and nearby infrastructure
Previously, the Uluwatu area was in demand only among surfers, but now it is filled with luxurious beach clubs, restaurants and cafes.
- 5 minutes - beaches Bingin, Padang Padang, Thomas
- 10 minutes - Uluwatu beach
- 30 minutes - Ngurah Rai International Airport