Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .
The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.
20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.
The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.
You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.
Profitability:
The increase in value to delivery - from 40%
Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum
Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum
Complex - SOHO
⚙ Readiness - 2025.
⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension
⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable )
⁇ ӈFirst installment
for apartments 45m2 - 50%
for apartments 26m2 - 90%
⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period
also in the complex there are two types of apartments in the SOHO quarter:
⁇ ゆApartments 2nd floor 35 sq.m. - 129.500 $
⁇ ゆApartments 1st floor 45 sq.m. - 162.000 $ (with terrace and private pool)
A Mediterranean-style villa complex set amidst lush green hills with panoramic views of the South Lombok coast. Due to the growing tourism in Lombok, the project is an attractive place for investment.
Buyers have access to 1 and 2 bedroom villas, fully furnished, with their own swimming pool and ocean views. Thanks to a combination of elegance and simplicity and spacious interior spaces, residents will feel at ease, enjoying the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
Investors can attract their own architectural team to build a villa of their dreams or trust the developer team. The term of sale of the villa is 6-8 months from the date of purchase of the land plot.
Service & infrastructure:
Private pool
Parking
Zone for meditation and yoga
Barbecue area
Security and video surveillance 24/7
Garden with landscape design
Restaurant & bar
SUNNY APART I premium residential complex is 300 meters from Batu Belig Beach in Changu District on Bali Island.
Apartments are available with interior design and furniture. All apartments are rented with communications, quality finishes, household appliances and furniture. Acquisition of an apartment with an initial contribution of 50% and with an interest-free installment of 6 months.
The complex is built of 4 floors in a modern architectural style. Here you can relax and enjoy nature with a beautiful surroundings. Near the complex there are all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay: cafes, sports and beach clubs, spa complexes, shops, schools and kindergartens, a parking, a swimming pool, a coworking.
Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. Therefore, it enjoys investment returns - 13-22%.
Why is it beneficial for you:
- We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE;
- The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence;
- Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%;
- We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices;
- We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate;
- Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country;
- Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift;
- Interest-free comfortable installments.