  4. Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.

Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
BTC
3.4494923
ETH
180.8026378
USDT
286 718.5066909
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 27555
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001384
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shores of the Indian Ocean, in the area of ​​Canggu | Seseh.

Each apartment has private pools, jacuzzis or bathrooms, central air conditioning, smart home technologies and solar panels on the roof.

By purchasing a cocoon in this unique complex, you are buying not just a home, but an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of luxury, comfort and harmony with nature.

Welcome to your unique cocoon on the shores of the Indian Ocean - a place where reality becomes better than dreams.

  • Area: 53 m2 - 120 m2
  • Furnished: fully furnished

Price: 10% discount for 100% payment!

  • Apartment - 53 m2
  • Apartments - 75 m2

Leasehold 30 years + 20 extensions.

For investors:

  • Rent: rental income up to 12%
  • Resale: value increase - 30%

Payment plan:

  • Down payment 30%
  • No interest installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 3rd quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Three swimming pools
  • Yoga park
  • Beach lounge
  • Restaurants and bars
  • SPA
  • Fitness center
  • Boutiques and shops
  • Surfing school
  • Meditation areas
  • And much more

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Ask all your questions
Back
