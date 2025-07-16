Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.

This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shores of the Indian Ocean, in the area of Canggu | Seseh.
Each apartment has private pools, jacuzzis or bathrooms, central air conditioning, smart home technologies and solar panels on the roof.
By purchasing a cocoon in this unique complex, you are buying not just a home, but an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of luxury, comfort and harmony with nature.
Welcome to your unique cocoon on the shores of the Indian Ocean - a place where reality becomes better than dreams.
Price: 10% discount for 100% payment!
Leasehold 30 years + 20 extensions.
For investors:
Payment plan:
Completion of construction: 3rd quarter of 2026.
Infrastructure: