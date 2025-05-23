Villa Serenity Village

Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!

High yield: 8-12% per annum!

Installments available!

Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!

Private villas with ocean views!

Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxation and the dynamic life of digital nomads. ADVA is not just housing, but a thoughtful space for a comfortable life and profitable investments.

Facilities: full automation of lighting, climate control and safety management through a mobile application, a private pool, a modern fitness center, coworking and yoga areas, a protected area with video surveillance, energy-efficient solutions to save costs.

Premium location:

The villas are located in one of the most popular and prestigious areas of Bali, close to beaches, restaurants, shops and other amenities. A great place to live and relax!

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.