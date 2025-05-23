  1. Realting.com
Villa Serenity Village

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$570,000
;
18
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26109
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • House leased

About the complex

Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!
High yield: 8-12% per annum!
Installments available!
Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!
Private villas with ocean views!

Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxation and the dynamic life of digital nomads. ADVA is not just housing, but a thoughtful space for a comfortable life and profitable investments.

Facilities: full automation of lighting, climate control and safety management through a mobile application, a private pool, a modern fitness center, coworking and yoga areas, a protected area with video surveillance, energy-efficient solutions to save costs.

Premium location:
The villas are located in one of the most popular and prestigious areas of Bali, close to beaches, restaurants, shops and other amenities. A great place to live and relax!

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

You are viewing
Villa Serenity Village
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$570,000
