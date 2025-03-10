Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants.

Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a feeling of being at one with nature.

Leasehold 29 years (Renewable).

The projected rental yield is 11-18% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Changgu is the most popular neighbourhood for tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure with European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.