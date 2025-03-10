  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,743
18/05/2025
$235,743
17/05/2025
$234,874
16/05/2025
$235,031
14/05/2025
$236,922
13/05/2025
$234,396
11/05/2025
$233,891
10/05/2025
$234,672
09/05/2025
$232,766
08/05/2025
$231,919
07/05/2025
$232,721
14/04/2025
$231,677
13/04/2025
$231,813
12/04/2025
$232,676
11/04/2025
$237,936
10/04/2025
$238,905
09/04/2025
$240,105
08/04/2025
$239,956
06/04/2025
$240,097
05/04/2025
$237,910
04/04/2025
$241,088
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14746
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2348856
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants.

Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a feeling of being at one with nature.

Leasehold 29 years (Renewable).

The projected rental yield is 11-18% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Changgu is the most popular neighbourhood for tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure with European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Residential complex New residential complex with a spa area, a co-working area and a restaurant near the ocean, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$135,427
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$300,949
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$351,108
You are viewing
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,743
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Penida, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Penida, Indonesia
Batukandik, Indonesia
from
$271,106
This is a modern premium complex, which will have everything you need for relaxation and vivid emotions: a restaurant, luxury SPA and a panoramic sauna with a view of the ocean. The complex of 25 villas is located on a hill overlooking stunning sunsets. Each villa has a private pool and is f…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$351,108
Apartments and villas are offered in a renovated complex with completion in mid-2025. Currently, 5 apartments and 3 villas with their own plots are available for purchase. All apartments are one-bedroom, and the villas have layouts with three or four bedrooms. The infrastructure in the compl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$225,711
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%. All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental. Occupancy: 85% Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is the heart…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications