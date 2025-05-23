Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.

Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali.
The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, 30 minutes to the airport.
The complex is being built on an area of 1.5 hectares, has a panoramic view of the ocean at 270 °, even with the appearance of new buildings due to the elevation, the view will remain completely open
The cascade format of the complex (terraces), ocean views from each villa - the only such project in all of Nusa Dua!
Villa types:
Condo-villa with shared pool - 90,000 USD
Bedroom: 15 m2
Bathroom: 5 m2
Terrace: 4 m2
Total area: 24 m2
Condo-villa with kitchen and shared pool - 120,000 USD
Bedroom: 15 m2
Bathroom: 5 m2
Kitchen: 7 m2
Terrace: 4 m2
Total area: 31 m2
Condo-villa with private pool - 95,000 USD
Bedroom: 15 m2
Bathroom: 5 m2
Pool with terrace: 13 m2
Total area: 33 m2
Condo-villa with kitchen and private pool - 125,000 USD
Bedroom: 15 m2
Bathroom: 5 m2
Kitchen: 7 m2
Swimming pool with terrace: 13 m2
Total area: 40 m2
Complex infrastructure:
Communal swimming pool
Restaurant and Bar
Gym
Coworking
SPA / sauna
Children's playroom
Separate communal swimming pool
Communal rooftop
Golf carts (free shuttle to beaches, shopping centers, golf courses, etc.)
Legal details:
Completion date - June 2027
Leasehold - 60 years
The registration is as safe as possible: transfer of ownership directly from the land owner (not sub-lease)
Guaranteed extension for 30 years
Land category - pink