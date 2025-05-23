  1. Realting.com
  Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.

Benoa, Indonesia
$90,000
9
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26360
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali.

The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, 30 minutes to the airport.

The complex is being built on an area of ​​1.5 hectares, has a panoramic view of the ocean at 270 °, even with the appearance of new buildings due to the elevation, the view will remain completely open

The cascade format of the complex (terraces), ocean views from each villa - the only such project in all of Nusa Dua!

Villa types:

Condo-villa with shared pool - 90,000 USD

⁠Bedroom: 15 m2
Bathroom: 5 m2
Terrace: 4 m2
Total area: 24 m2
Condo-villa with kitchen and shared pool - 120,000 USD

Bedroom: 15 m2
Bathroom: 5 m2
⁠Kitchen: 7 m2
Terrace: 4 m2
Total area: 31 m2
Condo-villa with private pool - 95,000 USD

⁠Bedroom: 15 m2
Bathroom: 5 m2
Pool with terrace: 13 m2
⁠Total area: 33 m2
Condo-villa with kitchen and private pool - 125,000 USD

⁠Bedroom: 15 m2
⁠Bathroom: 5 m2
⁠Kitchen: 7 m2
⁠Swimming pool with terrace: 13 m2
Total area: 40 m2

Complex infrastructure:

Communal swimming pool
Restaurant and Bar
Gym
Coworking
SPA / sauna
Children's playroom
Separate communal swimming pool
Communal rooftop
Golf carts (free shuttle to beaches, shopping centers, golf courses, etc.)
Legal details:

Completion date - June 2027
Leasehold - 60 years
The registration is as safe as possible: transfer of ownership directly from the land owner (not sub-lease)
Guaranteed extension for 30 years
Land category - pink

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

