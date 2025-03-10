Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7

Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%).
The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern “smart home” system. The best location in the most popular area of Canggu. Distance to the beach: 900 meters.
Project completion: May 2025.
Amenities: restaurant, jogging and cycling track, thoughtful parking, co-working space, spa area, swimming pool with waterfall, yoga area.
Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!