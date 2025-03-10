  1. Realting.com
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
13/05/2025
$290,000
23/04/2024
$265,000
29/01/2024
$255,000
;
20
ID: 14538
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%).

The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern “smart home” system. The best location in the most popular area of ​​Canggu. Distance to the beach: 900 meters.

Project completion: May 2025.

Amenities: restaurant, jogging and cycling track, thoughtful parking, co-working space, spa area, swimming pool with waterfall, yoga area.

Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 39.7 – 55.0
Price per m², USD 3,146 – 3,691
Apartment price, USD 124,900 – 203,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 91.0
Price per m², USD 3,505
Apartment price, USD 319,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 90.2 – 337.0
Price per m², USD 3,175 – 4,270
Apartment price, USD 290,000 – 1,44M

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

