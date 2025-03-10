Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

There are 42 duplex villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms and panoramic views of Ubud. All villas will be made of natural wood materials with deep shades of decor, preserving the concept of magical Ubud as much as possible. The complex will have a space for yoga, a spa area, a restaurant, a tea boutique, shops, a large parking lot for residents and guests, a smoothie bar. You can choose from villas with a balcony, villas with a garden and villas with a garden and a pool.

smart home system

infrastructure for children

closed area with 24-hour security and video surveillance system

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

5% discount for one-time payment.

The developer's management company will help with organizing your vacation and managing the property, and a 24-hour concierge and reception will help make your vacation unforgettable.

Special offer for pre-sale participants on installment plan:

30% — down payment

50% — until completion of construction in 2027

20% — paid from rental income

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the heart of Ubud, the cultural and spiritual capital of Bali.