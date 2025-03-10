  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$155,922
14/04/2025
$154,959
13/04/2025
$155,051
12/04/2025
$155,628
11/04/2025
$159,146
10/04/2025
$159,794
09/04/2025
$160,596
08/04/2025
$160,497
06/04/2025
$160,591
05/04/2025
$159,128
04/04/2025
$161,254
03/04/2025
$163,042
02/04/2025
$162,700
01/04/2025
$162,331
30/03/2025
$161,835
29/03/2025
$163,043
28/03/2025
$163,638
27/03/2025
$163,064
26/03/2025
$162,962
25/03/2025
$162,404
24/03/2025
$161,849
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25181
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2428522
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

There are 42 duplex villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms and panoramic views of Ubud. All villas will be made of natural wood materials with deep shades of decor, preserving the concept of magical Ubud as much as possible. The complex will have a space for yoga, a spa area, a restaurant, a tea boutique, shops, a large parking lot for residents and guests, a smoothie bar. You can choose from villas with a balcony, villas with a garden and villas with a garden and a pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • smart home system
  • infrastructure for children
  • closed area with 24-hour security and video surveillance system
Advantages

5% discount for one-time payment.

The developer's management company will help with organizing your vacation and managing the property, and a 24-hour concierge and reception will help make your vacation unforgettable.

Special offer for pre-sale participants on installment plan:

  • 30% — down payment
  • 50% — until completion of construction in 2027
  • 20% — paid from rental income
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the heart of Ubud, the cultural and spiritual capital of Bali.

  • 1 minute to Zest Restaurant and Artists' Trail
  • 10 minutes to a cafe, coworking space and fitness center
  • 20 minutes to waterfalls and holy springs

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,920
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$136,000
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$107,447
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$109,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$155,922
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$127,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 69 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments in the best location for a comfortable life and investment. Passive income 10-20% per annum. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. The ocean is only 10 minutes away. The apart-hotel is built on 4 floors and is divided into 20 sections. Apart-hotel status and l…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residence v butik otele
Residence v butik otele
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$116,007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The hotel will be part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global chain of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards guarantee a high level of service, which will contribute to the attractiveness of the complex for international investors and…
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 1 floor Terrace Pool 1 bedroom Area: Building - 40 m² Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications