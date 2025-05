Modern villas will be built in an industrial style. Bamboo outside the windows creates a feeling of calm and tranquility. Each villa includes:

Swimming pool 80 m2 with relaxation area

Open kitchen with BBQ area

Jacuzzi and sauna

Cinema and fire pit on the terrace

Spacious living room 95 m2

Office

Leasehold - 30 years

Payment plan:

On the day of signing the contract 30% of the amount of the first payment under the development agreement + the full cost of the land lease agreement

Second payment 20%

Third payment 20%

Fourth payment 20%

Fifth payment 5%

Last payment 5%

Approximately 6-8 weeks for each stage

Facilities and equipment in the house

All pieces of furniture are made of natural Indonesian teak with stone and metal inserts.

Natural cotton curtains in navy color continue the breath of the ocean and convey its coolness.

Pandawa Beach - 2.3 km

Melasti Beach - 5.6 km

Nusa Dua Beach - 10 km

International Airport - 20 km

Location and nearby infrastructure