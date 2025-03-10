  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Munggu
  4. Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia

Munggu, Indonesia
from
$299,101
14/04/2025
$297,791
13/04/2025
$297,966
12/04/2025
$299,075
11/04/2025
$305,836
10/04/2025
$307,082
09/04/2025
$308,623
08/04/2025
$308,432
06/04/2025
$308,614
05/04/2025
$305,803
04/04/2025
$309,888
03/04/2025
$313,324
02/04/2025
$312,666
01/04/2025
$311,958
30/03/2025
$311,003
29/03/2025
$313,325
28/03/2025
$314,468
27/03/2025
$313,366
26/03/2025
$313,171
25/03/2025
$312,098
24/03/2025
$311,031
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19340
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2367340
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Munggu

About the complex

An innovative project with an extraordinary dragon-shaped design and cocoon-style residences, managed by the renowned standalone brand Anantara. The project will be the first premium oceanfront residential complex in Seseh, offering exceptional infrastructure: three swimming pools, restaurants and bars, a surf school, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a spa, conference rooms and co-working spaces, as well as a private helipad.

The project received two prestigious awards at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2024: Luxury Residential Development of the Year (Indonesia) and Resort Estate Project of the Year (Indonesia).

Extra opportunities
  • 2 bars for 200 people
  • restaurant for 280 people
  • underground parking
  • conference hall and coworking spaces
  • 3 infinity pools
  • fitness and yoga area
  • wellness and spa centers
  • Japanese restaurant
  • shops and boutiques
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Central air conditioning
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Anti-mosquito systems
  • Solar panels
Advantages

The complex will be serviced by a hotel operator with 45 years of experience in the hotel business, managing 550 hotels in 52 countries.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Seseh area, at the unique beach with black volcanic sand.

  • Seseh - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 45 minutes

Location on the map

Munggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$214,000
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$246,777
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$174,912
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$154,923
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$210,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$299,101
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$108,946
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali. An exquisite holiday amidst rice terraces and mountains, where every sunrise and sunset is a masterpiece of nature. Your luxurious secluded paradise with easy access to vibrant local culture - perfection designed for living and renting. The apartment has a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$93,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
An exclusive complex three minutes from the ocean. Estimated yield up to 15% Ownership type: Leasehold 30+20 years Completion date: Q4 2026 District: Bukit. Apartments, townhouses and a villa with panoramic glazing. Furniture and appliances. Resort-level infrastructure: - 2 restaurants and a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 31–49 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications