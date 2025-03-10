Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia

An innovative project with an extraordinary dragon-shaped design and cocoon-style residences, managed by the renowned standalone brand Anantara. The project will be the first premium oceanfront residential complex in Seseh, offering exceptional infrastructure: three swimming pools, restaurants and bars, a surf school, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a spa, conference rooms and co-working spaces, as well as a private helipad.

The project received two prestigious awards at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2024: Luxury Residential Development of the Year (Indonesia) and Resort Estate Project of the Year (Indonesia).

2 bars for 200 people

restaurant for 280 people

underground parking

conference hall and coworking spaces

3 infinity pools

fitness and yoga area

wellness and spa centers

Japanese restaurant

shops and boutiques

Central air conditioning

"Smart Home" system

Anti-mosquito systems

Solar panels

The complex will be serviced by a hotel operator with 45 years of experience in the hotel business, managing 550 hotels in 52 countries.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Seseh area, at the unique beach with black volcanic sand.