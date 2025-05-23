Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia

An elegant residential complex of apartments and villas offers its future residents a 24-hour concierge service, an infinity pool with a beautiful view, a spa with massage rooms, a summer cafe and restaurant with delivery to apartments, a yoga area, an ice bath, walking areas, and parking for 65 cars.

Equipped vehicle charging stations with own clean energy

Solar panels

StarLink satellite internet

Free branded electric shuttles to the beach every 10 minutes

10-year warranty on structural elements.

Transaction support at all stages.

Guarantee for construction periods.

A management company with over 15 years of experience in managing luxury real estate takes care of all aspects of daily rent:

swimming pool cleaning

Internet, electricity, water and gas

security and garbage removal

apartment renovation and garden maintenance

payment of taxes

payment of monthly utilities

marketing and tenant check-in

Pandawa - 3 minutes

Nusa Dua - 7 minutes

Pantai - 8 minutes

Melasti - 10 minutes

Nyang Nyang - 15 minutes

Uluwatu - 20 minutes

Dreamland Beach - 24 minutes

Toll road to the airport - 27 minutes

