Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia

Kutuh, Indonesia
ID: 23188
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414208
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

About the complex

An elegant residential complex of apartments and villas offers its future residents a 24-hour concierge service, an infinity pool with a beautiful view, a spa with massage rooms, a summer cafe and restaurant with delivery to apartments, a yoga area, an ice bath, walking areas, and parking for 65 cars.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Equipped vehicle charging stations with own clean energy
  • Solar panels
  • StarLink satellite internet
  • Free branded electric shuttles to the beach every 10 minutes
Advantages

10-year warranty on structural elements.

Transaction support at all stages.

Guarantee for construction periods.

A management company with over 15 years of experience in managing luxury real estate takes care of all aspects of daily rent:

  • swimming pool cleaning
  • Internet, electricity, water and gas
  • security and garbage removal
  • apartment renovation and garden maintenance
  • payment of taxes
  • payment of monthly utilities
  • marketing and tenant check-in
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pandawa - 3 minutes
  • Nusa Dua - 7 minutes
  • Pantai - 8 minutes
  • Melasti - 10 minutes
  • Nyang Nyang - 15 minutes
  • Uluwatu - 20 minutes
  • Dreamland Beach - 24 minutes
  • Toll road to the airport - 27 minutes

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia

