  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Pererenan
  4. Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$280,406
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27046
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2442626
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Pererenan

About the complex

The project consists of 5 two-bedroom villas. The equipped roof-top terrace of the three-storey villa offers of view of the ocean, increasing rental potential of the villa. The convenient driveways and private parking spaces make each villa comfortable for families. Villas has very beautiful views of the rice fields, which are a landmark of Bali.

The complex is built of modern, eco-friendly, premium materials and equipped with all necessary furniture and appliances.

Features:

  • premium construction quality
  • roof-top terrace with breathtaking views of the ocean
  • parking
  • swimming pool
  • small green yard

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Advantages

The villas will be built on "pink soil", which will allow them to be rented out both for short and long terms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just 500 meters away from the ocean, in the quiet area of Lima, sitting side by side with Pererenan. The secluded place, reminding of Bali of 10 years ago, but at the same time having all necessary infrastructure for comfortable life and recreation. The complex is located near the shortcut to Pererenan.

  • Cafes, restaurants and boutiques - 1-10 minutes
  • Babadan Beach - 1 minute
  • Pererenan Beach - 1 minute

Location on the map

Pererenan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$290,420
Residential complex VODOPAD
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Dalung, Indonesia
from
$156,000
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$180,260
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$178,157
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$280,406
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$93,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
An exclusive complex three minutes from the ocean. Estimated yield up to 15% Ownership type: Leasehold 30+20 years Completion date: Q4 2026 District: Bukit. Apartments, townhouses and a villa with panoramic glazing. Furniture and appliances. Resort-level infrastructure: - 2 restaurants and a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$161,233
A premium complex of 50 apartments with a roof-top terrace. Features: views of the ocean and rice terraces large infinity pool restaurant co-working space gym Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in Canggu, 700 meters from the ocean
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications