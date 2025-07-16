Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

The project consists of 5 two-bedroom villas. The equipped roof-top terrace of the three-storey villa offers of view of the ocean, increasing rental potential of the villa. The convenient driveways and private parking spaces make each villa comfortable for families. Villas has very beautiful views of the rice fields, which are a landmark of Bali.

The complex is built of modern, eco-friendly, premium materials and equipped with all necessary furniture and appliances.

Features:

premium construction quality

roof-top terrace with breathtaking views of the ocean

parking

swimming pool

small green yard

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Advantages

The villas will be built on "pink soil", which will allow them to be rented out both for short and long terms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just 500 meters away from the ocean, in the quiet area of Lima, sitting side by side with Pererenan. The secluded place, reminding of Bali of 10 years ago, but at the same time having all necessary infrastructure for comfortable life and recreation. The complex is located near the shortcut to Pererenan.