Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from a developer with 20+ years of experience in Bali!
Our premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, located in one of the best locations - on the main street of the Bali area - Canggu, just 300 meters from Batu Bolong Beach.
The Canggu area is one of the most popular destinations among tourists. There is a lot of infrastructure, excellent beaches for surfing, beach clubs, spa centers and restaurants.
The project includes 120 units with one and two bedrooms.
The hotel complex will become part of a collection of hotels managed by the international operator Colliers.
Number of bedrooms: 1, 2
Area: 50 m2 - 93 m2
Furnishings: full
All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.
Price:
Leasehold 40 years + 30 extension
Rent: Provide a stable income from 12.5%
A business that does not require any involvement in the process!
Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction.
Completion of construction: 3rd quarter of 2027.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.