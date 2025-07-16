  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.

from
$189,000
8
ID: 27001
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from a developer with 20+ years of experience in Bali!

Our premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, located in one of the best locations - on the main street of the Bali area - Canggu, just 300 meters from Batu Bolong Beach.

The Canggu area is one of the most popular destinations among tourists. There is a lot of infrastructure, excellent beaches for surfing, beach clubs, spa centers and restaurants.

The project includes 120 units with one and two bedrooms.

The hotel complex will become part of a collection of hotels managed by the international operator Colliers.

Number of bedrooms: 1, 2
Area: 50 m2 - 93 m2
Furnishings: full

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Price:

  • One-bedroom apartment 50.4 m2 from 189,000 USD
  • Two-bedroom apartment 93.1 m2 from 378,000 USD

Leasehold 40 years + 30 extension
Rent: Provide a stable income from 12.5%

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!

Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 3rd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Infinity pool
  • Spa center
  • Spacious restaurant
  • Working place
  • Rooftop with a terrace
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

