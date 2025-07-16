Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from a developer with 20+ years of experience in Bali!

Our premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, located in one of the best locations - on the main street of the Bali area - Canggu, just 300 meters from Batu Bolong Beach.

The Canggu area is one of the most popular destinations among tourists. There is a lot of infrastructure, excellent beaches for surfing, beach clubs, spa centers and restaurants.

The project includes 120 units with one and two bedrooms.

The hotel complex will become part of a collection of hotels managed by the international operator Colliers.

Number of bedrooms: 1, 2

Area: 50 m2 - 93 m2

Furnishings: full

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Price:

One-bedroom apartment 50.4 m2 from 189,000 USD

Two-bedroom apartment 93.1 m2 from 378,000 USD

Leasehold 40 years + 30 extension

Rent: Provide a stable income from 12.5%

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!

Down payment 30%

No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 3rd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

Infinity pool

Spa center

Spacious restaurant

Working place

Rooftop with a terrace

And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.