Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

The modern residential complex, just 80 meters from the ocean, consists of 53 villas with swimming pools (only 18 houses with 1 and 2 bedrooms remain for sale).

Warranty from the developer under the contract: 10 years for construction and 2 years for waterproofing. Houses are built taking into account seismic activity and large amounts of rainfalls.

Leasehold for 75 years (25 years included + priority extension up to 50 years).

Smart House

Home cinema

Wine cabinet

Washing machine

Bosch household appliances and analogues

Plumbing ware Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and analogues

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Turnkey villas 80 meters from the shore. Completely ready for occupancy. Bosch household appliances, Grohe and Villeroy & Boch plumbing.

Premium location next to the five-star hotels St. Regis, Mulia and Kempinski. Nusa Dua Beach, the best beach on the island, within walking distance. There are three luxury restaurants and three cafes nearby.

High quality construction, durable materials, foundation waterproofing, backup drains and compliance with the best standards, taking into account seismic activity and large amounts of precipitation.

A developer with a rich portfolio of completed projects in Dubai, Monaco and Montenegro. The developer's management company takes care of the maintenance of the villas, delivery of the facilities and communication with clients.

Installment plans and mortgages are possible. Payment methods: rubles, cryptocurrency, rupees, dollars, SWIFT.

The property can be rented out. ROI: 13-35%. The management company will undertake:

cleaning;

repair;

preparation for renting;

registration on marketplaces;

communication with customers.

Location surrounded by St. hotels. Regis, Mulia, Kempinski.

Two of the best beaches on the island are within walking distance.

Golf course, tennis club, water sports center.

Three restaurants and three cafes within walking distance.

InfrastructureLocation and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua is an elite resort village with a long coastline, the best beaches and clean sand. Quiet and comfortable life on the ocean shore.