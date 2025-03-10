  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia

Candidasa, Indonesia
;
8
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Town
    Candidasa

About the complex

A complex of villas right on the oceanfront overlooking the sacred Mount Agung (about 3 km high). The project includes 250 villas, houses on the first line have private pools with sea water. On an area of 12,000 m2 there will be a restaurant, a cafe, a bakery, co-working, a spa, a gym, a school for 300 students, a kindergarten, playgrounds, a stable, the largest salt water pool on the island right at the water's edge, a helipad, a farm for growing organic vegetables. It will be possible to move around the territory of the complex only on foot, by bicycle or on horseback. Solar panels will provide the complex with electricity.

The complex features luxurious villas on the first coastline, two-storey villas with a view on the second line, houses surrounded by greenery in the heart of the complex with breathtaking views of the sacred Mount Agung and a format unique to the island - villas on the lake.

Advantages

Down payment - 30% (or 40% for villas of 75 m2).

The expected increase in property prices is about 40% after construction is completed.

Full-cycle property management.

Property can be rented out and receive passive income:

  • 15% per annum for daily rent
  • 10% per annum for long-term lease
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the area of Candi Dasa, in the east of the island. This place is popular among divers due to the local flora and fauna.

Location on the map

Candidasa, Indonesia

