Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

The complex consists of 66 premium townhouses, of which only 6 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom lots are available for purchase. The infrastructure of the complex is harmoniously integrated into the landscape and naturally zoned by a stream. It includes:

  • Reception with attentive staff;
  • Premium Japanese-style spas;
  • Sports areas;
  • Japanese-style fusion restaurant;
  • Park with birds right on the territory of the residential complex, as part of the ecological concept of the complex;
  • Wellness bar;
  • Personal healer services.

Each townhouse will have a personal spa with a swimming pool, massage therapist, sauna with Himalayan salt, shower with chromotherapy. On the territory of the complex there will be an amphitheater, a place for a fireplace, fountains.

All townhouses of the first stage are on leasehold for 25 years with a priority extension for 25 years, and lots of the second stage - for 30 years with a 30-year extension. The project is being implemented in a residential zone with a permit for daily rental.

Since the launch of the project in the fall of 2024, townhouses have already added more than $30,000 to their price.

Advantages
  • An experienced developer with a large and successful portfolio: one of the most popular villas from this developer, built from a Boeing 747, is booked for 5 years in advance, and hotel projects in Sochi are regularly loaded by an average of 80%.
  • The contractor has 40 years of experience in the construction industry, has built 5 offices throughout Indonesia, The Ritz-Carlton Bali and many other projects on the island.
  • The developer's management company increases the occupancy of the complexes by organizing events. Comprehensive services are offered, including marketing, technical support and financial management.
  • The transaction can be paid by SWIFT transfer, cash or alternative currencies.
  • Installments from the developer: 30%–20%–20%–20%–10%.
  • The developer provides a 10-year guarantee on the structure, 3 years on the interior decoration and 1 year on the furniture.
  • According to the developer's estimates, the yield of both types of townhouses will average 13-15% in the first year with a daily rental rate of $140 and $230 and an occupancy rate of 75%.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is situated in the heart of the island - in Ubud, among green jungles, ancient hills, rice terraces, and refreshing waterfalls. The unique charm of Ubud, where the best restaurants, workshops of local craftsmen, and art galleries are concentrated, attracts dozens of thousands tourists every year. Location away from the crowds in the center of the island simultaneously allows to get to all the best beaches of both western and eastern coasts quickly.

  • Keramas Beach - 30 minutes
  • Pantai Sanur - 35 minutes
  • Canggu - 50 minutes
  • Airport - 60 minutes

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

Ask all your questions
