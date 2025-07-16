Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

A collection of elegant villas in the heart of Nusa Dua, created for those, who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and panoramic views. Snow-white architecture, spacious interiors with natural light and floor-to-ceiling glazing make this project ideal for recreation.
Features:
Completion - October, 2025.
2 installment options:
The sustainable yield up to 15%.
20-year structural warranty.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located just 5 minutes away from the best beaches of Nusa Dua.
Nusa Dua is the resort capital of Bali, famous for its snow-white beaches, azure water and luxury hotels. This area was created especially for comfortable recreation: there are the best five-star resorts, luxury restaurants, golf courses and private beaches with ideal service here. Nusa Dua attracts travellers, choosing high service level, secluded beaches and perfect comfort. This place is for wealthy tourists, great lovers of premium recreation, families, who are looking for tranquility and safety, as well as those, who like Balinese nature, combined with modern infrastructure.