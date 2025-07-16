  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Benoa, Indonesia
$165,239
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

About the complex

A collection of elegant villas in the heart of Nusa Dua, created for those, who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and panoramic views. Snow-white architecture, spacious interiors with natural light and floor-to-ceiling glazing make this project ideal for recreation.

Features:

  • location in the heart of the premium resort
  • private beach
  • private swimming pools

Completion - October, 2025.

2 installment options:

  • Option 1: 30/20/20/15/15%
  • Option 2: 30/30/30/5/5%
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • all necessary furniture of high quality
  • equipment by Philips, Sharp, Shneider and other global brands
  • a full range of household appliances and dished from leading brands
  • quality interior items from local craftsmen
Advantages

The sustainable yield up to 15%.

20-year structural warranty.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just 5 minutes away from the best beaches of Nusa Dua.

Nusa Dua is the resort capital of Bali, famous for its snow-white beaches, azure water and luxury hotels. This area was created especially for comfortable recreation: there are the best five-star resorts, luxury restaurants, golf courses and private beaches with ideal service here. Nusa Dua attracts travellers, choosing high service level, secluded beaches and perfect comfort. This place is for wealthy tourists, great lovers of premium recreation, families, who are looking for tranquility and safety, as well as those, who like Balinese nature, combined with modern infrastructure.

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$165,239
