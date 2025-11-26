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Real estate in Bulgaria

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Agencies and real estate developers in Bulgaria

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Libro Group
Nils Ott Real Estates
Oazis realty
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
GINY DOM
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Immigration programs in Bulgaria

  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Bulgaria
    Residence permit in Bulgaria
    Bulgaria Bulgaria
    from
    $5,702
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 3 months
    Obtain a residence permit in Bulgaria on the basis of registration of a trade representative office of a foreign company.The program is suitable for business owners, company directors, employees, as well as persons appointed by sales representatives of a foreign legal entity. The representat…
    Agency
    Invest Cafe
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Bulgaria
    Residence permit in Bulgaria
    Bulgaria Bulgaria
    from
    $3,991
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 3 months
    The program for obtaining a residence permit in Bulgaria for foreign pensioners allows you to legally reside in the country, use the European health care system, open bank accounts, buy real estate and subsequently apply for permanent residence and citizenship.The basis is obtaining a state …
    Agency
    Invest Cafe
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Bulgaria
    Residence permit in Bulgaria
    Bulgaria Bulgaria
    from
    $15,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of starting a business: registration bank account residence permit for the founder Additional services: Search for real estate for office and other purposes for business or for life permitting document…
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Languages
    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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