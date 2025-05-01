Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Czechia

Prague
17
Southwest
3
25 properties total found
Commercial property 919 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 919 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 919 m²
The building consists of the cellar and of four full-fledged floors and a penthouse. The str…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 220 m² in Zelezny Brod, Czechia
Commercial property 220 m²
Zelezny Brod, Czechia
Area 220 m²
We offer for sale board in the city the Iron Ford (10 km from the city of Turnov) The proper…
$231,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Hotel in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Hotel
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 500
$210,03M
Leave a request
Hotel in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Hotel
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 250
$343,64M
Leave a request
Commercial property 90 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 90 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 90 m²
The commercial room in Shopping center Galerie Butovice and with a total area of 90 sq.m is …
$84,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 32 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 32 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 32 m²
Office room of 32 m ² — is Fored Sale; on Prague 3 The office is leased. Monthly income…
$197,116
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 490 m² in Zdar, Czechia
Commercial property 490 m²
Zdar, Czechia
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a board of 490 sq.m in the city of Zhdyar (5 km from the city of Turnov). …
$386,449
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 137 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 137 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 137 m²
The trade room of 137 sq.m on Prague 3 — Zhizhkov For today it is useded as grocery store Th…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 366 m² in Frymburk, Czechia
Commercial property 366 m²
Frymburk, Czechia
Area 366 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of the apartment house Residence Kovářov in the village o…
$589,547
Leave a request
Commercial property 374 m² in Zdar, Czechia
Commercial property 374 m²
Zdar, Czechia
Area 374 m²
We offer for sale mini hotel in the city of Zhdyar (5 km from the city of Turnov). The hotel…
$325,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Hotel in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Hotel
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 150
$161,41M
Leave a request
Commercial property 515 m² in Pohorska Ves, Czechia
Commercial property 515 m²
Pohorska Ves, Czechia
Area 515 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a commercial garage / workshop / warehouse in the vill…
$122,085
Leave a request
Commercial property 876 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 876 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 876 m²
The profitable house in the district Prague-3 and Zhizhkov and who includes in the wide cent…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 1 000 m² in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Commercial property 1 000 m²
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Area 1 000 m²
Warehouse in Usti above Labem On two floors there is only 1000 m2 of space, on the ground fl…
$254,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 400 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 400 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 400 m²
Restaurant in the center of Prague 1 on the embankment Total area is 400 sq.m The room after repair
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 206 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 206 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 206 m²
Room for restaurant 206 m2 Ground floor 56 m2, basement area 150 m2 Excellent transport avai…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 1 204 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 1 204 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 1 204 m²
The house and constructed in the second half of the thirtieth years of the 20th century is F…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Hotel in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Hotel
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 230
$166,61M
Leave a request
Commercial property 320 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 320 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 320 m²
Fitness center of 320 m ² Prague 3 It is completely equipped Is in the complex of new buildi…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Shop 69 m² in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Shop 69 m²
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Area 69 m²
The commercial premises are located on the ground floor of a historic building that underwen…
$266,596
Leave a request
Commercial property 40 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 40 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 40 m²
The commercial room — is Fored Sale; hairdressing salon including the equipment. 40 sq.…
$190,141
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Commercial property 533 m² in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Commercial property 533 m²
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 533 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a fully equipped basement house with a restaurant with…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 311 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Commercial property 311 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 311 m²
The room is fully equipped for a restaurant in Prague 7 & # 8212; Goleshovice beavers with a…
$931,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Investment 1 100 m² in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Investment 1 100 m²
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Area 1 100 m²
Introducing the Ideal House for Investment Apartments! In March 2023, we embarked on the …
$4,11M
Leave a request

Property types in Czechia

hotels
Realting.com
Go