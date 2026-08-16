Residential properties for sale in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is located in the eastern part of the island of Haiti, in the heart of the Caribbean. Due to its attractive conditions for investors and popularity among tourists, real estate in the Dominican Republic is a promising investment for both recreation and income.

Advantages of buying Dominican residential real estate

Buying property in Dominican Republic becomes available for a number of reasons:

Affordable prices. Real estate in Dominican Republic prices are significantly lower than in the USA, Canada or Europe, which makes the country attractive to investors and buyers.

Real estate in Dominican Republic prices are significantly lower than in the USA, Canada or Europe, which makes the country attractive to investors and buyers. No barriers for foreigners. When buying property in Dominican Republic, foreigners have the same rights as citizens of the country. There is no need to apply for a residence permit or citizenship.

When buying property in Dominican Republic, foreigners have the same rights as citizens of the country. There is no need to apply for a residence permit or citizenship. Simple registration process. All transactions are strictly regulated by laws, and registration takes minimal time.

All transactions are strictly regulated by laws, and registration takes minimal time. Favorable rental conditions . Dominican real estate for sale in popular tourist areas can be rented out, which provides a stable income.

. Dominican real estate for sale in popular tourist areas can be rented out, which provides a stable income. Pleasant climate and culture . Year-round warmth, fresh seafood and a relaxed lifestyle are additional bonuses for property owners.

. Year-round warmth, fresh seafood and a relaxed lifestyle are additional bonuses for property owners. Exemption from property tax. If property for sale in Dominican Republic is up to $150,000, it is exempt from property tax.

Real estate prices in Dominican Republic

The real estate market offers a variety of housing options: from cozy apartments to luxurious villas on the coast. Let's consider the main price categories of real estate:

Apartments:

In the center of Santo Domingo, the price per square meter is about $2,100.

In Punta Cana and other tourist areas - from $1,800.

Villas:

Small houses in popular areas start at $150,000.

Exclusive villas with ocean views - from $500,000 and up.

Popular cities and areas of the Dominican Republic for buying a home

Each region of the country offers its own unique advantages, and you can buy a home in the Dominican Republic in any of them:

Punta Cana. A famous resort center with developed infrastructure. Here you can buy apartments with an ocean view from $1,800 per square meter.

A famous resort center with developed infrastructure. Here you can buy apartments with an ocean view from $1,800 per square meter. Santo Domingo. The capital of the country combines business opportunities and the comfort of city life. Real estate prices in the center of Santo Domingo are about $2,100 per square meter.

The capital of the country combines business opportunities and the comfort of city life. Real estate prices in the center of Santo Domingo are about $2,100 per square meter. Sosua . A favorite place for foreigners, where you can find cozy houses and apartments. The average cost is $1,500 per square meter.

. A favorite place for foreigners, where you can find cozy houses and apartments. The average cost is $1,500 per square meter. Las Terrenas. A quiet corner on the Samana Peninsula. Here they offer housing from $1,200 per square meter; an ideal place for those looking for privacy.

A quiet corner on the Samana Peninsula. Here they offer housing from $1,200 per square meter; an ideal place for those looking for privacy. Cabarete. The center of surfing and kiteboarding. Popular among young people and athletes, with prices starting from $1,700 per square meter.

Features of purchasing housing in the Dominican Republic

Buying real estate in the Dominican Republic requires understanding some features: