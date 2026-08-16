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Residential properties for sale in Dominican Republic

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Punta Cana
90
Puerto Plata
54
La Altagracia
168
Higuey
159
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459 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 037 m²
🌴 Stunning Caribbean Villa Just 150m from the Beach - Cosón, Las Terrenas Price: USD 950,…
$950,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
⛳ Contemporary Golf Course Villa with Heated Pool – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$750,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 955 m²
⛳ Luxury Golf-Front Villa with Heated Pool & Solar Autonomy – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas …
$860,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Brand-New Villa with Panoramic Ocean Views - Hoyo Cacao, Las Terrenas Discover this mag…
$650,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
🌴 Elegant Top Floor Apartment with Sea View - Playa Popy, Las TerrenasLocated in one of the …
$265,000
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Aquamarine is an exclusive beachfront branded residence located in Juan Dolio, developed by …
$369,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Located in Green Village, Cap Cana, this exclusive residential development consists of 59 ap…
$318,701
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Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Punta Cana property investment represents one of the most compelling opportunities in the Ca…
$50,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Located in Golden Lakes, Cap Cana, this exclusive residential development overlooks a naviga…
$297,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 485 m²
Property for Sale –Punta Cana Village Exclusive villa located in Punta Cana Village, on a co…
$950,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
New & Modern residential project located in Las Canas, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. It offe…
$204,066
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Discover …
$195,000
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$351,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 230 m²
Number of floors 2
🌴 Exceptional Colonial Estate with Tropical Park, Private Pool & Independent Guest House - L…
$630,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 558 m²
Caleton Residence community is made for families who seek to live in a place where you can h…
$1,58M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and inves…
$3,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The project combines modernity with nature-inspired finishes. A mix between bright spaces an…
$382,561
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
An exclusive boutique community of only 18 contemporary villas located within the prestigiou…
$264,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Samana, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Samana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Flat and villa project located only 400 metres and 2 minutesfrom the most exclusive beach of…
$155,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the heart of Bavaro and a few steps from the beach, this lush and exclusive proje…
$233,025
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House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning 3-…
$249,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
🌴 Charming Caribbean Villa – Walking Distance to Playa Bonita – Las Terrenas Price: USD 3…
$340,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Restaurants, shopping centers personal care, education centers, medical care, gym, veterinar…
$199,000
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3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
🌴 Contemporary Villa with Private Pool & Bungalow – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$595,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 925 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, featuring 5 spacious be…
Price on request
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$975,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
$439,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Oceanfront Residences in Kite Beach, Cabarete Boutique residential development featuring 39 …
$272,360
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Property types in Dominican Republic

apartments
houses

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The Dominican Republic is located in the eastern part of the island of Haiti, in the heart of the Caribbean. Due to its attractive conditions for investors and popularity among tourists, real estate in the Dominican Republic is a promising investment for both recreation and income.

Advantages of buying Dominican residential real estate

Buying property in Dominican Republic becomes available for a number of reasons:

  • Affordable prices. Real estate in Dominican Republic prices are significantly lower than in the USA, Canada or Europe, which makes the country attractive to investors and buyers.
  • No barriers for foreigners. When buying property in Dominican Republic, foreigners have the same rights as citizens of the country. There is no need to apply for a residence permit or citizenship.
  • Simple registration process. All transactions are strictly regulated by laws, and registration takes minimal time.
  • Favorable rental conditions. Dominican real estate for sale in popular tourist areas can be rented out, which provides a stable income.
  • Pleasant climate and culture. Year-round warmth, fresh seafood and a relaxed lifestyle are additional bonuses for property owners.
  • Exemption from property tax. If property for sale in Dominican Republic is up to $150,000, it is exempt from property tax.

Real estate prices in Dominican Republic

The real estate market offers a variety of housing options: from cozy apartments to luxurious villas on the coast. Let's consider the main price categories of real estate:

Apartments:

  • In the center of Santo Domingo, the price per square meter is about $2,100.
  • In Punta Cana and other tourist areas - from $1,800.

Villas:

  • Small houses in popular areas start at $150,000.
  • Exclusive villas with ocean views - from $500,000 and up.

Popular cities and areas of the Dominican Republic for buying a home

Each region of the country offers its own unique advantages, and you can buy a home in the Dominican Republic in any of them:

  • Punta Cana. A famous resort center with developed infrastructure. Here you can buy apartments with an ocean view from $1,800 per square meter.
  • Santo Domingo. The capital of the country combines business opportunities and the comfort of city life. Real estate prices in the center of Santo Domingo are about $2,100 per square meter.
  • Sosua. A favorite place for foreigners, where you can find cozy houses and apartments. The average cost is $1,500 per square meter.
  • Las Terrenas. A quiet corner on the Samana Peninsula. Here they offer housing from $1,200 per square meter; an ideal place for those looking for privacy.
  • Cabarete. The center of surfing and kiteboarding. Popular among young people and athletes, with prices starting from $1,700 per square meter.

Features of purchasing housing in the Dominican Republic

Buying real estate in the Dominican Republic requires understanding some features:

  • Taxes and fees. When purchasing real estate, a property transfer tax is paid, which is 3% of the value of the property.
  • Documents for the transaction. The basic package includes a sales contract, a certificate of ownership (Titulo de Propiedad), an extract from the land registry.
  • Features for foreigners. For a safe transaction, it is recommended to hire a lawyer who will check the cleanliness of the documents.
  • Financing the purchase. Many developers offer favorable installments, and local banks offer mortgages for foreign citizens.
  • Rental potential. High tourist flow makes investing in rented apartments a profitable solution.

Frequently asked questions about property for sale in the Dominican Republic

What are the benefits of buying real estate in the Dominican Republic?

Buy real estate in the Dominican Republic - an opportunity to live in a country with low taxes, a good climate and a lot of places to spend a pleasant leisure time. The Dominican Republic is also famous for its picturesque nature: there are many snow-white beaches, exotic plants. Due to the large number of tourists, the purchased housing is well rented out.

In which cities is real estate in the Dominican Republic most often purchased?

Foreigners most often buy square meters in Santa Domingo. Investors are attracted by the capital's developed infrastructure and large flows of tourists.
Apartments and houses in La Romana and Barahona are also being actively bought. In these resort areas real estate is purchased for vacation and rental.

How much on average can you buy a property in the Dominican Republic for?

The cost per square meter ranges from 1000-3000 euros. The maximum rates are set for objects in the capital.
In other locations, buying real estate in the Dominican Republic can be cheaper. Exception: elite villas, a square meter of which costs about 2000-3000 euros throughout the country.
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