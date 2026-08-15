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Сommercial property in Latvia

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Riga
216
Jurmala
40
Marupes pagasts
3
Kekavas pagasts
4
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299 properties total found
Revenue house 758 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 758 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 3
$669,360
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Revenue house 1 062 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 1 062 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 3/3
A unique historical property located in Tornjakalns, one of the most dynamically developing …
$1,12M
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Revenue house 2 682 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 682 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 2 682 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer for sale a building that is located on Peldu Street - in the heart of the historica…
$3,32M
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Office 112 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 112 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
$191,126
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 2 927 m² in Iecavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 2 927 m²
Iecavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 2 927 m²
Number of floors 2
Cobblestone and concrete products factory for sale. The factory is provided with all the nec…
$1,16M
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Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
An exclusive offer on the Latvian real estate market - an investment offer 3 km from the cen…
$2,79M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …
$2,27M
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Shop 151 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 151 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Commercial premises in the center of Riga, in close proximity to the Old Town, on Merkel Str…
$364,080
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Revenue house 825 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 825 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 825 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale there is a three-story house in the center of Riga, located in ul. Avotu. The total…
$1,28M
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Investment 2 815 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 2 815 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 815 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer an attractive investment project in the very center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Avenue…
$1,75M
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Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
$1,86M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Shop 228 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 228 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Commercial premises with display windows in the center - Brivibas street 133. Busy streets,…
$211,401
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Revenue house 2 483 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 483 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 70
Area 2 483 m²
Number of floors 5
The of building of is of located of close then Daugava of river, in of tkhe of Old Town, nea…
$4,07M
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Shop 4 500 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 4 500 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 500 m²
A multifunctional commercial facility for sale in the central part of Riga. - for trade, pr…
$2,94M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Manufacture 700 m² in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Manufacture 700 m²
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a new production and storage room in Ulbrok.Convenient transport connection, to the…
$814,672
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Revenue house 777 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 777 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 3
$515,703
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 4 670 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 4 670 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 670 m²
Warehouse building with office on Katlakalna Street with area of 4670 sq. of which warehouse…
$2,08M
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Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Floor 1
all city communications, well-kept area, lift, security post, well-developed infrastructure,…
$4,67M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Floor 1/7
Akas4 is a modern residential complex in the heart of Riga, where thoughtful architecture an…
$602,275
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Commercial property 73 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 73 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale is a shop premises in the city center. The property is located in a very busy place…
$616,823
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Commercial property 178 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 178 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale. A large flow of people. Convenient location. Front building, entrance from the str…
$198,540
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Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
city's ​​water supply, urban sewerage, well-developed infrastructure, fenced area
$5,83M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Floor 1/2
renovated house, exclusive finishing in a modern style, well-kept area, well-developed infra…
$1,54M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Investment 3 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 3 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
$1,76M
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Commercial property 349 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 349 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/5
Front building, entrance from both the yard and the street, windows face the street, walk-th…
$1,16M
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Revenue house 3 131 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 3 131 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 131 m²
Number of floors 6
All apartments are completely renovated and equipped with furniture and appliances of presti…
$11,74M
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Office 1 676 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Office 1 676 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 2/2
Building area: 1676 m ² (without terrace and summer conference room) Office area: 1170 m ² …
$1,86M
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Investment 1 740 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 1 740 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
$3,38M
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Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
For sale is a land plot on the first line from the sea, with a ready-made project for a 5-st…
$7,05M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
$754,199
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Property types in Latvia

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