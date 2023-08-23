Belgrade, Serbia
from €201,880
72 m²
1
Completion date: 2024
Novi Beograd district. The elite area of Bejan hair is located near the city, in the prestigious air base of Belgrade, one minute from the motorway, 7 km from the city center and 10 minutes from Nikola Tesla Airport. Residential and commercial complex on the Bezhanye spit with an area of 65,000 m2. - 280 housing units, 500 parking spaces with an estimate of underground levels, 5500 m2 of office premises, apartments from 32-220 m2, 48 multifunctional places, consists of Lameli -A, B, C, D1, D2, D3, D4 - the distance between is expected to be almost 30 m. Lameli A, B, C- come from the basement, 5 floors and the stretch floor, Lamely D1, D2, D3, D4 - from the basement, 3 floors. Price per m2 from 2800 euros/m2 + VAT. Gas heating. Air conditioning - multisplit system. Implementation period 12.2024.
Infrastructure:
shops
green spaces
accommodation - restaurants, bars
amenities for children
large number of parking spaces
Near the complex are:
school - 900 m
hospital - 700 m
park - 500 m
stop - 200 m
shop-300 m
market-1900 m