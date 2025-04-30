The Dominican Republic is an island nation located in the heart of the Caribbean. Despite its modest size compared to Cuba, buying new housing in the Dominican Republic remains a promising option due to the development of the Dominican Republic as a tourist destination.

Features of housing in new buildings in the Dominican Republic

New buildings in Dominican Republic meet the requirements of quality and comfort. When choosing such a property, you can count on the following advantages:

Modern construction technologies. Real estate developers in Dominican Republic use high-quality materials that are resistant to tropical climate conditions.

Prices for new buildings in Dominican Republic

Prices for new homes in Dominican Republic remain more affordable than in many other countries with a similar climate and level of infrastructure. The cost depends on the type of property, location and stage of construction.

Apartments on the coast of the Dominican Republic. In popular areas such as Punta Cana or Bavaro, the cost starts at $ 1,500 per square meter.

Nuances of buying real estate in a new building in the Dominican Republic

The process of buying real estate in the Dominican Republic is quite simple, but requires compliance with certain formalities:

Legal registration. Foreigners can freely purchase Dominican real estate. To conclude a transaction, you will need the help of a notary and registration of property.

Taxes and fees. The cost of new housing in the Dominican Republic does not include a property transfer tax. It is about 3% of the value of the property. However, for the first 15 years, owners of new properties are exempt from it.

Popular cities and areas for purchasing Dominican real estate from builder

Despite the main landscape, the Dominican Republic is quite diverse in terms of locations for real estate:

Punta Cana. The center of tourist life with magnificent beaches and developed infrastructure. Most new buildings, apartments and high-class villas are concentrated here.

Cap Cana. One of the most elite areas of the Dominican Republic, famous for its golf courses and yacht clubs. Real estate here belongs to the premium segment.

Suitable for lovers of a relaxing holiday and surfing. Here you can find both affordable and luxury housing. La Romana. This area is popular among wealthy foreigners due to the combination of privacy and a high level of comfort.