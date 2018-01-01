Etalon Estate Group

  1. Realting.com
Poland, Masovian Voivodeship Warsaw
;
Real estate agency
2018
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
etalon-estate.pl
Company description

International real estate agency in Poznan, Poland. We provide services for the purchase of real estate in Poland and other countries. Primary and secondary real estate market. The level of professionalism and experience of our experts allows us to serve all segments of the real estate market - from small flats and houses to hotels, business centres and industrial buildings. Our clients can rely on our experts to supervise the complete transaction, from signing the real estate contract and presenting the properties before notary formalities and the actual handover of the real estate as well as 24/7 availability of our professionals. We provide additional related services such as mortgage lending, design and decoration and property management.

 

New buildings
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from € 72,486
Completion date: 2024
A modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of ul. Selawy in the Naramovice area, near the Zhuravinets nature reserve in the vicinity of the Varta River. The center of Poznan is only 15 minutes by car, there is a tram stop nearby, and shops and outlets are located within a radius of several hundred meters from the residential complex. An additional advantage is the proximity of schools and kindergartens. Comfortable apartments ranging from 30 to 90 m.2 with balconies ( 2-5 floors ) or terraces on the lower floors.  The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The house has underground parking. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces.
Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Poznan, Poland
from € 76,458
Completion date: 2023
Osiedle Mateckiego is the perfect location of the facility, close to the city center, and at the same time a quiet and peaceful place. Many green areas around close schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, pharmacies. Just 20 minutes drive to the international airport, close to the shopping centers Plaza and Galeria Pestka. Each apartment has a balcony or terrace. To choose from - underground and ground parking. The distance to the bus stop is only 50 m, to the tram 2.4 km, railway station 3.7 km Distance to the historic city center - 3 km
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from € 70,290
Completion date: 2023
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach. Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2. Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,  4-pokojowe apartamenty z możliwością wydzielenia kolejnego pomieszczenia,  5-pokojowy apartament z antresolą. Tel.
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of the city of Poznan, ul. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern "smart house" function, and antism protection, which is especially true in large cities. Two large parking lots - underground and terrestrial. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces. There will be a charging station for electric vehicles on the territory of the house, and for lovers of an active lifestyle, numerous bicycle racks. In the vicinity are the most important points necessary for everyday comfortable functioning - shops, restaurants shopping centers, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, sports complexes.  Convenient access to public transport will make it easy and quick to get to any part of Poznan. The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The conditions and procedure for acquiring this property are discussed individually. Etalon Estate Group is a direct representative of the developer, in connection with which the "one-stop-shop" system operates". An individual purchase support service for foreign citizens is provided. Our experts speak different languages. I invite you to cooperate.
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the city life of Limassol. More than 75% of the project area is allocated to landscaped gardens with winding paths and ponds that surround two large pools, a children's pool and a playground. An ideal location where you can fully enjoy the benefits of living in Cyprus. Apartments are designed with care for each detail, including quality finishes. All the little things are taken into account so that the inhabitants and their guests feel at home from the entrance. Here everyone will easily find what perfectly matches his usual lifestyle. Each apartment includes a wide selection of finishes, from sophisticated finishing materials to high-quality plumbing, which will provide comfortable living, peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own piece of paradise.
Our agents in Poland
Natalia Zaitseva
1 641 properties
Agencies nearby
LEGER INVEST
4 properties
LEGER INVEST offers investments in luxury properties worldwide. Our expertise allows us to offer investment opportunities that include several factors such as price, location, size, design, infrastructure, services and economic outlook.
Starter House

Starter House is a specialized real estate agency in Warsaw for migrants and entrepreneurs from CIS and Baltic countries. Individual approach. We quickly and profitably select any type of properties: lease, purchase, sale in Warsaw. With a wide offer base, we will promptly find for you a house, a land lot, an office, a shopping space, etc.

TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.
4 properties
TAIRAGROUP is a Polish-Ukrainian company with headquarters in Krakow, Poland.
OKEASK
1 398 properties

Real Estate Agency in Warsaw. We select apartments for sale, houses, and commercial properties according to your needs both in the primary market, including the property at the construction stage, and in the secondary real estate market. Our goal is to work with the client at every stage of renting/buying real estate in Warsaw. The high quality of our services is the key to long-term cooperation with every client. We speak the same language with the client - with you!

East West Reals
582 properties

East West Reals is the real estate agency in Warsaw which works exclusively under the requests of foreign customers-buyers. We specialize in sales and rental transactions of residential, commercial real estate, houses and land plots in Warsaw. All our agents speak english, russian, polish and have the appropriate licenses! We provide the most comprehensive service, full support for the client for 2-3 years of construction of the facility (when purchase is off-plan from developer).

We offer properties from absolutely all developers in Warsaw (more than 500), we have access to the database with all properties from the owners, and we also cooperate with other real estate agencies (more than 150), so the client turning to us gets full access to all existing property as in the market primary and secondary.

Therefore, the client does not need to contact other agencies. We work exclusively for the requests of foreign customers-buyers, and never represent the interests of the seller during the transaction. We cooperate with professional credit consultants, verified repair firms and architects, notary and lawyer's offices, with licensed translators and we can support you at every stage related to the acquisition of real estate in every (!) issue.

Realting.com
