Russia is a vast country offering real estate in a variety of regions, from the Arctic to warm sea coasts. Buying real estate in Russia can be a good investment help, especially in the case of large cities such as Moscow or St. Petersburg.

Advantages of Russian property for sale

The main advantage of the Russian real estate market is its diversity. You can buy real estate in Russia in developed ski areas (the Ural Mountains, Khibiny, Altai) and in resort regions (Sochi, Adler, Anapa). In addition, important nuances are:

Diversity of properties. The Russian real estate market offers a wide range of options - from modern apartments in new buildings to cozy houses in historical areas.

Housing prices in Russia remain relatively low and options outside large cities are available even with an average budget. Investment attractiveness. The stable growth of real estate prices makes the purchase a promising investment.

Housing prices in Russia

Housing prices in Russia vary greatly depending on the region:

Moscow:

Price per square meter in the city center: in central areas of Moscow such as Arbat, Tverskoy and Khamovniki, housing costs reach 472-510 thousand rubles ($4,686-$5,063) per square meter.

Price per square meter outside the center: in remote areas of Moscow, prices can be lower, ranging from 160 to 270 thousand rubles ($1,588-$2,680) per square meter.

Saint Petersburg:

Price per square meter in the city center: in central areas of Saint Petersburg, housing costs can reach 259 thousand rubles ($2,571) per square meter.

Price per square meter outside the center: in remote areas of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 191 thousand rubles ($1,896) per square meter.

Novosibirsk:

Price per square meter in the city center: in the central districts of Novosibirsk, the cost of housing can reach 74 thousand rubles ($734) per square meter.

Price per square meter outside the center: in remote districts of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 49.1 thousand rubles ($496) per square meter.

Yekaterinburg:

Price per square meter in the city center: in the central districts of Yekaterinburg, the cost of housing can reach 74.7 thousand rubles ($734) per square meter.

Price per square meter outside the center: in remote districts of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 42 thousand rubles ($417) per square meter.

Kazan:

Price per square meter in the city center: in the central districts of Kazan, the cost of housing can reach 85 thousand rubles ($843) per square meter.

Price per square meter outside the center: in remote areas of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 40.5 thousand rubles ($397) per square meter.

Popular cities and regions of Russia for buying housing

The most popular cities are in the European part of Russia:

Moscow. The capital of Russia attracts with a high standard of living, an abundance of jobs and developed infrastructure. Buying housing in Moscow is more difficult due to the fact that real estate prices here are the highest in the country.

The cultural capital with a large number of historical buildings. The city is actively expanding, but buying properties in the center of St. Petersburg requires large budgets. Sochi. A popular resort on the Black Sea coast, known for its mild climate. Despite the remoteness, even secondary real estate in Russia here costs the same as in the capital.

The capital of Tatarstan, combining eastern and western cultures. This is a destination with one of the most actively developing real estate markets in the country. Yekaterinburg. A large industrial and cultural center of the Urals, located in the center of the country. The city is located at an equal distance from both Europe and Asia.

Features of purchasing housing in Russia

When purchasing property for sale in Russia, the following aspects must be taken into account: