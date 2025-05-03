Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Russia

Moscow
2226
Saint Petersburg
748
Sochi
15
Nizhny Novgorod
208
Show more
17 988 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/30
For sale is a studio apartment with an area of 26.4 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$131,230
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/20
LCD Alley Park in the central part of Dagomys, there is a multi-level parking, a swimming po…
$129,933
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Putilkovo, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 18/18
For sale a bright 3-room penthouse with enlarged panoramic windows of 110 m2 in the LCD Novo…
$333,940
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Chereshnya, Russia
5 bedroom house
Chereshnya, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
One-storey house 200 m2 with repair and furniture, appliances + in the attic cinema 60 m2 pl…
$789,313
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sochi, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
Marine Garden Hotels & Resort 4* 🏛️💎FZ - 214, ESCROU VTB accounts💎VAT refund💎Full cost at DD…
$97,146
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 33/42
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$279,307
Leave a request
House in Bor, Russia
House
Bor, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage in SNT Chaika Borsky district, the village of Oktyabrsky. Living garden p…
$8,473
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$99,830
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale 3-room apartment with an area of 63.1 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a comfo…
$185,063
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/10
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​40.9kv. MNA4-meatjedomavomfort-classes "Rodnekvartal…
$111,535
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 16/16
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​47.0kv. MNA16-meatjed-dime-Klassavzhkhk "Prokshino."…
$189,883
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 30/30
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 58.3 square meters. m on the 30th floor of a …
$259,302
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/13
I am selling an excellent apartment (area 36.4 sq. m. plus 2 balconies of 2.6 sq. m. and 3.1…
$154,993
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/16
A2-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​58.9kv. MNA12-meatjedomaFomfort-classes "Prokshino".…
$222,497
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is for sale, in residential condition, separate. The layout of the rooms is adjace…
$84,731
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Family mortgage without a rise in cost of 6% per annum! T…
$173,844
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 16/21
For sale is a 4-room apartment with an area of 67.1 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a …
$221,369
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 19/25
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$166,765
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
4 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/23
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$253,813
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 15/19
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 77.8 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfo…
$211,170
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$72,486
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/18
$94,996
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/18
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 28.7 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfo…
$137,892
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 17/17
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 49.1 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a …
$186,240
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Michurinskoye, Russia
2 room apartment
Michurinskoye, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for sale 2-room apartment in a picturesque, quiet, area of the village of Michurinsk…
$41,166
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 13/19
Solded studio, an area of ​​23.5kv. MNA13-meatjeomAcfort-classes "Scandinavia." Swurtsemic p…
$102,024
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$120,047
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/10
The 3-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​62.0kv. Mnu 7-meatjed-like-like class a-classure …
$142,950
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/12
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 24.3 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfo…
$60,256
Leave a request

Property types in Russia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Russia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Russia is a vast country offering real estate in a variety of regions, from the Arctic to warm sea coasts. Buying real estate in Russia can be a good investment help, especially in the case of large cities such as Moscow or St. Petersburg.

Advantages of Russian property for sale

The main advantage of the Russian real estate market is its diversity. You can buy real estate in Russia in developed ski areas (the Ural Mountains, Khibiny, Altai) and in resort regions (Sochi, Adler, Anapa). In addition, important nuances are:

  • Diversity of properties. The Russian real estate market offers a wide range of options - from modern apartments in new buildings to cozy houses in historical areas.
  • Affordable prices. Housing prices in Russia remain relatively low and options outside large cities are available even with an average budget.
  • Investment attractiveness. The stable growth of real estate prices makes the purchase a promising investment.

Housing prices in Russia

Housing prices in Russia vary greatly depending on the region:

Moscow:

  • Price per square meter in the city center: in central areas of Moscow such as Arbat, Tverskoy and Khamovniki, housing costs reach 472-510 thousand rubles ($4,686-$5,063) per square meter.
  • Price per square meter outside the center: in remote areas of Moscow, prices can be lower, ranging from 160 to 270 thousand rubles ($1,588-$2,680) per square meter.

Saint Petersburg:

  • Price per square meter in the city center: in central areas of Saint Petersburg, housing costs can reach 259 thousand rubles ($2,571) per square meter.
  • Price per square meter outside the center: in remote areas of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 191 thousand rubles ($1,896) per square meter.

Novosibirsk:

  • Price per square meter in the city center: in the central districts of Novosibirsk, the cost of housing can reach 74 thousand rubles ($734) per square meter.
  • Price per square meter outside the center: in remote districts of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 49.1 thousand rubles ($496) per square meter.

Yekaterinburg:

  • Price per square meter in the city center: in the central districts of Yekaterinburg, the cost of housing can reach 74.7 thousand rubles ($734) per square meter.
  • Price per square meter outside the center: in remote districts of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 42 thousand rubles ($417) per square meter.

Kazan:

  • Price per square meter in the city center: in the central districts of Kazan, the cost of housing can reach 85 thousand rubles ($843) per square meter.
  • Price per square meter outside the center: in remote areas of the city, prices can be lower, starting from 40.5 thousand rubles ($397) per square meter.

Popular cities and regions of Russia for buying housing

The most popular cities are in the European part of Russia:

  • Moscow. The capital of Russia attracts with a high standard of living, an abundance of jobs and developed infrastructure. Buying housing in Moscow is more difficult due to the fact that real estate prices here are the highest in the country.
  • St. Petersburg. The cultural capital with a large number of historical buildings. The city is actively expanding, but buying properties in the center of St. Petersburg requires large budgets.
  • Sochi. A popular resort on the Black Sea coast, known for its mild climate. Despite the remoteness, even secondary real estate in Russia here costs the same as in the capital.
  • Kazan. The capital of Tatarstan, combining eastern and western cultures. This is a destination with one of the most actively developing real estate markets in the country.
  • Yekaterinburg. A large industrial and cultural center of the Urals, located in the center of the country. The city is located at an equal distance from both Europe and Asia.

Features of purchasing housing in Russia

When purchasing property for sale in Russia, the following aspects must be taken into account:

  • Documents. The buyer will need to provide a passport and its notarized translation (for foreigners), as well as documents confirming the legality of their stay in the Russian Federation.
  • Taxes. The purchase of real estate is subject to a state fee, the amount of which depends on the value of the property. Additional restrictions and requirements may apply to foreign citizens from unfriendly countries.
  • Mortgage. Foreign citizens have the right to apply for a mortgage loan in Russian banks, but the conditions may differ from the standard ones. It is recommended to clarify the requirements and interest rates in advance.
  • Restrictions. Foreign citizens cannot purchase real estate for sale in Russia in border areas and in some specially protected areas.
  • Registration of ownership. After concluding the transaction, it is necessary to register the ownership in Rosreestr. To do this, you will need to provide a full package of documents and pay a state fee.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Russia

How the Mortgage Market Has Changed in Russia in A Few Recent Years
How the Mortgage Market Has Changed in Russia in A Few Recent Years
Features of Buying Real Estate in Russia
Features of Buying Real Estate in Russia

Frequently Asked Questions about sale of Real Estate in Russia

What documents do foreigners need to buy property in Russia?

Foreigners who want to buy real estate in Russia must have a valid foreign passport and a copy of it notarized in Russian. They will also need a certificate of registration, an identification number and a valid visa or temporary residency permit.

What are the most promising Russian regions or cities to buy real estate?

The most promising regions are the Moscow region and the Krasnodar region. Here, the quality of life is regularly growing, new jobs are appearing, and the cost of housing in Russia is increasing. Among the cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg are considered the most promising. Fast progress in quality of life is also observed in Kazan.

What taxes and charges do foreigners have to pay when buying Russian property?

There are no taxes or fees for the purchase of housing. Foreigners need to pay a tax when selling real estate in Russia (13% of the price of the property), if it is sold before 3 years from the date of purchase. In addition, non-residents have to pay property tax for owning square meters - 0.5% of its value.
Realting.com
Go