Commercial real estate in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
130
Warsaw
112
Greater Poland Voivodeship
22
Lesser Poland Voivodeship
6
190 properties total found
Commercial property 132 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises of 131 m² in Marki are for sale. The spacious premises include four room…
$167,897
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 31 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 31 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 30
For sale: 31 m² premises in Warsaw, Śródmieście, on Al. Jana Pawła II. The space is ideal fo…
$257,828
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 14 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 14 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 14 m²
The place is in an underground garage in a discreet housing estate. The entrance to the esta…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 51 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 51 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
We invite you to the first Open Day 26.04. 2025 (Saturday) 10-13 after previous telephone contact
$222,550
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property in Smolice, Poland
Commercial property
Smolice, Poland
Number of floors 3
In the heart of the Western Sudetes, among the breathtaking landscapes of the Krkonoše Mount…
$2,58M
Commercial property 108 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 108 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale: an exclusive four-room apartment with two spacious terraces and a breathtaking vie…
$621,027
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Shop 750 m² in Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Shop 750 m²
Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 750 m²
Good day! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer for sale of a production and w…
$316,047
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 600 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 600 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/6
Office 600m2 for sale. Two levels, 2nd and 3rd floors.   2nd level after comprehensive gener…
$1,08M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 51 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 51 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
We are pleased to propose a flat with an area of ​​51.09 m2 with a garage and cell phone and…
$206,320
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 400 m² in Pulawy, Poland
Commercial property 400 m²
Pulawy, Poland
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a catering and service facility in the very center of Puławy, lubelskie. The buildi…
$690,000
Private seller
Languages
English
Commercial property 132 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
This 132 sqm apartment, located in Ursynów-Natolin, is suitable for medical or cosmetology a…
$629,960
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 168 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 168 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious two-level commercial premises of 168 m² in the center of Warsaw are for sale. On th…
$740,768
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 553 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 553 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 3
I am pleased to present you a modern, fully equipped office building located in Warsaw's Urs…
$1,32M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 114 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 114 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/6
2 commercial premises for sale in a new six-stage investment in the Wola district of Warsaw.…
$644,253
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 44 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 44 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
CURRENT MEETING IN THE SERC OF THE MIRACLE OF WILANS
$250,204
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 382 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 382 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 382 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a 382 m² space located in Warsaw, Praga Północ district, on Sygietyńskiego stree…
$483,734
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 49 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 49 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 48,80m2 Location Warsaw, Ursynów Zaruby str. Th…
$225,224
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 136 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 136 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale premises for a kindergarten, nursery or catering establishment with a usable area o…
$166,481
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 482 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 482 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 482 m²
Floor 1
For sale: car service with residential and office area in Warsaw, Mokotów (Służewiec), next …
$812,087
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Shop 616 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 616 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 616 m²
For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​616m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa.
$40,823
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Hotel, guesthouse on the river, beautiful large area in Plock, Poland
Hotel, guesthouse on the river, beautiful large area
Plock, Poland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Functional property, several separate buildings, in each hotel rooms. Restaurant, banquet ha…
$2,07M
Commercial property in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property
Warsaw, Poland
(WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram) Строительство завершено Ниже представлены варианты помещен…
$242,636
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property in Bobrowo, Poland
Commercial property
Bobrowo, Poland
The Wadzyn Peninsula in all its beauty On the right - FOR SALE - a unique recreation cent…
Price on request
Commercial property 120 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 120 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
I offer for sale 3 bedroom apartment of 120 sqm, located on the 7th floor of the building fr…
$605,758
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 97 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 97 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial premises of 97 m² are for sale, located on the ground floor of a multi-apartment …
$324,733
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Office 4 860 m² in Strzyzow, Poland
Office 4 860 m²
Strzyzow, Poland
Area 4 860 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a commercial property which is a manufacturing plant with over 70 years of exper…
$2,12M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Commercial property 49 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 49 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
A modern two-room apartment in Warsaw's Praga-Południe located on the first floor of an eigh…
$219,916
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 42 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 42 m²
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a comfortable 2-bedroom apartment wit…
$184,098
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 100 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 100 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
A two-storey building for sale in the Targovek area on Sidzibney street. The total area is 1…
$271,647
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 553 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 553 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 553 m²
Floor 2
Modern office building in Warsaw for sale, fully equipped (for an additional fee), ready for…
$1,41M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

